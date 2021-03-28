Over 900 entries! Check out the winner and all the hilarious punchlines sent in to Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Jeepers Peepers!
Sweet! We received a record-breaking 936 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! It was a blast to read so many clever, creative, wacky, off-the-wall, and just plain funny punchlines! Great job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
David Delgado, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Jahneen McBrayer, Slidell: “I’m breaking out of this joint before I become a basket case.”
Michael Tisserand, New Orleans : “What are you guys, soft?!”
Kylie Brister, Baton Rouge: “Power to the Peep-le!”
Claire Fourroux, Grosse Tete: “Y’all look so much better than y’all taste.”
Carmen Kellerman, Baton Rouge: “I’m breaking out of this jail for peep’s sake!”
Drew Kurzweil, New Orleans: “Gotta bounce!”
Sarah Harris, Baton Rouge: “Remember the plan: Don’t make a peep!”
Jay F. Fox, Madisonville: “Run, it’s Louisiana. They put everything in the gumbo pot!”
Terry M. Cormier, Baton Rouge: “Bye bye, birdies!”
Rocco Iacovone, Bloomfield, NJ: “I’m breaking out, there’s got to be S’more out there.”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Oh sure, we’re cute until somebody bites our head off.”
Zora White (Age 5), New Roads: “See ya later, Alligator!”
Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “The Easter Bunny called, said he’s got a chick that wants to meet me!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette:“Be bold and don’t get sold!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “After a year stuck at home, can’t a guy just get sick of his Peeps?”
Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “Come on, y’all, they said, ‘Spring Forward.’”
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “Follow me, guys! I’m on a sugar high!”
Helene Gregorich, Mandeville: “Live music at Tips! Peace out Peeps!!!”
Ralph Mason, New Orleans: “Don’t be a chicken, live a little.”
Andy Parrino, Baton Rouge: “We must stay six peep from each other.”
Terrence W. Fitzmorris, New Orleans: “We all live in a yellow cellophane, a yellow cellophane, a yellow cellophane…”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “I’ll get the peeparazzi to expose our oppression by the peep state!”
Margie Ferrara, New Orleans: “Before I am eaten alive, I am going to see Bourbon Street.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “I’m not giving in to peep pressure anymore. I’m out of here.”
Chip de Lanzac, Metairie: “Let’s all get out of here before those kids find us.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “If anyone asks, I had a meltdown!!!”
Sherri Denicola, Baton Rouge: “Come on! Don’t y’all want to cross the road?!”
Nancy Kora, Baton Rouge: “It’s Easter, for PEEP’S sake!”
Mike Dauterive, Covington:“I will be right back. I have to go peep!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Last one out is a rotten egg!”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “You guys are such marshmallows! It’s time to fly!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “I’m so peeping happy to escape that sticky situation.”
Mike Patterson, Baton Rouge:“I’m out of here!!! This is going to end badly.”
These were fun!
Best wishes--Walt