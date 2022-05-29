With over 750 entries sent in, check out who graduated at the TOP of the class in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Graduation Advice
Wow! We received 773 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! Lots of folks sent in zingers about student loans and quite a few offered punchlines about moving back in with mom and dad. This was a tricky one --- and so many of you passed with honors. Nice job!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Sam Johnson, Zachary: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Christy Reigert, Jefferson: “Now it’s your parents turn to party!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “When you started college, student loans were great. Now they’re outstanding.”
John Taranto, Madisonville: “Judging from what’s going on in the Real World right now – You might want to reconsider going to grad school.”
Joe Alford, Baton Rouge: “The Tiger Athletic Foundation needs your new address!!”
Zora White (Age 7), New Roads: “Make sure you will help others.”
Audrey Reuter (Age 94), Metairie: “Actions speak louder than words.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “The Dude abides. So should you.”
Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “And to our Medical School Grads, future gowns will close in the back.”
Gasper A. Chifici, Geismar: “Follow the directions for contra-flow traffic as you exit the parking lot.”
Peg Usner, Mandeville: “… some of you might pay off your student loans before your retirement!!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Don’t let your parents convert your bedroom to a den just yet.”
Harper Vicidomina-Mills (Age 7), Metairie: “It’s always going to rain hats.”
Bryan Reuter, Metairie: “Act like a squirrel and be a little nuts.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “All of your family and friends are most proud of you now. Now is the time to ask for money.”
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “You will now have to pay for game tickets.”
Richard Vlosky, Ph.D., Baton Rouge: “Always remember to live by this deep and philosophical motto: Laissez les bons temps rouler!”
Alice Hall, New Orleans: “Get a job in Congress, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
Jackie Derks, New Orleans: “Remember to call your mother.”
Well done, folks…
Walt