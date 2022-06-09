When my doctor first called to tell me about my cancer, he was downright cheerful.
He had “good news,” he said: My test showed evidence of prostate cancer, but the numbers assigned to the cancer were relatively low. It might never develop into a threat, he said. If it did, it might not happen for years. If and when that time would arrive, there were treatment options.
We might have talked about a million other things. The only word I heard clearly was “cancer.” My only thought was, if you want to give me good news, tell me you bought me a puppy.
Cancer became my constant companion for seven years. It sat with me in waiting rooms when I sought blood work. When my wife drove me to more invasive procedures, cancer came along for the ride. It rested alongside me on my pillow during quiet hours of the night.
Some three weeks ago, medical care and God willing, I may have bid my cancer goodbye through surgery. I hope so. Early indications are encouraging.
But cancer was my teacher, too, as well as my classroom. That cheerful doctor? He was my guide and my friend and his optimism kept me on balance right through surgery. Optimism helps. And as my surgery date neared, I learned many things about me and my illness and my life — most of them pretty instructive and encouraging.
One was that mine was a cancer that could be countered with diligence and good medical care. I never took survival and good health for granted. For that, I could be, was and still am most grateful. I grieve for those who face more formidable forms of cancer than mine every day, those with much longer odds than I faced. When I pray for others, I pray for them.
I am grateful, too, for good doctors, including family doctors, who over the years counseled me wisely from my early 40s and forward to take the right steps toward good health through annual check-ups and scheduled colonoscopies. Nobody likes colonoscopies, but 20 years later, I can testify that they paid off.
By being diligent about check-ups, my doctors and I could foresee the possibility of cancer, caught it when it was made apparent, and treated it in time (fingers crossed). Because of that, with good fortune, I’ll enjoy my family — grandkids among them — longer.
I could call on others throughout my journey: wife, family, friends and the faithful. That, too, provided some great sense of peace. Prayers from others provide solace and strength if you hold them dearly.
Of late, I’ve called upon people who’ve had their own successful fights against prostate cancer. I’m now part of that “club.”
My pastor’s advice made a profound difference. Leading up through the weeks until surgery, I enjoyed a glorious Lenten season, which made me ready through prayer and reflection for good news — or otherwise. I read about the lives of saints, which provided inspiration. I received Anointing of the Sick, a powerful sacrament.
I counted my blessings — every day. They included a life built with my wife that was precious and meaningful to me. They included the love and friendship of family and friends, a long career spent in the field of my choice, good colleagues for whom I held great respect, and camaraderie with people who care about their communities.
Blessings included a passion to read and to learn as well as to write. They included an education that was lifelong — and continuing. I didn’t waste my time during illness: I read unceasingly.
The greatest lesson that my cancer left with me was this: Full knowledge that I had enjoyed a grand life, one worth preserving but, if it were to end, one worth treasuring. Cancer could not take that away.
I thought about that as my wife and I waited for the team that would wheel me to surgery. I thought about that as I awaited sleep and the surgeon’s work, surrounded by skilled and dedicated medical people who had prepared their whole lives to help strangers like me through this moment.
I thought about it when, hours later, back in my room, I opened my eyes to a world I love and the good news for which I had thirsted: I had more time.
Ken Stickney, a member of the editorial board, is metro editor at The Acadiana Advocate.