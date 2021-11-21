With 571 entries sent in, check out who's feasting at the Winner's Table in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Kids’ Table
We received 571 delicious servings of levity in this week’s Thanksgiving-themed Caption Contest. From clever quips about dog years to funny ideas about grabbing seconds from the trashcan. We even had several from the kids’ cartooning table! Nice job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Scott Bull, Walker: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Emma Britton, Gonzales: “Why am I here? I’m 54 in dog years!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Don’t tell your parents I’m here and I’ll eat your green bean casserole.”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Ever wonder if they realize they tell the same stories year after year?!!!”
David Moll, Gretna: “Kids, go ahead and help yourself to the adult food. They’re already napping.”
Camille Domanque, Baton Rouge: “Anyone want to come to the trashcan for seconds?”
Michelle Krennerich, Prairieville: “The growling, the barking, the biting… who knew the grown-ups table would be so wild?”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “Why does the cat get to eat at the grown-ups table?”
Michael Dauterive, Covington: “Yeah and I usually eat what they drop on the floor but this year I scrapped that idea!”
Kirt H. Ulfers, Metairie: “This is way better than just licking your plates after y’all finish.”
Lucy N. DeBosier, Baton Rouge: “Wow! This is a big upgrade from my doggy bowl on the floor!”
A.J. Friedman, New Orleans:“I’m thankful I don’t have to sit through the family feud at the adult’s table.”
Chiquita Walls, Oxford, MS: “This is a thousand times better than waiting under the table for scraps.”
Myrna Fredrick, Covington: “Who invited the debate club?”
Kathleen Spaulding, Sturgis, MI: “Wow! This seat is so much better than the one I had under the table last year!”
Larry Roedel, Baton Rouge: “Be thankful that adults who behave like kids are eating at their own tables.”
Gary Handsher, San Francisco, CA:“Since I’m the oldest at the table, I get the drumstick!”
Caroline Boone, Baton Rouge: “They told me this table was for canine and under.”
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “So, whose pups are you guys?”
Elizabeth Usher, Baton Rouge: “I’m definitely going to need a walk after this.”
Michael Strain, Baton Rouge: “Trust me, the grown-ups are way too catty for me.”
Cate Arms, Baton Rouge: “And here I thought the old shoe was all I had to be thankful for!”
Ronnie Domas, Baton Rouge: “Let the ‘Little Dogs’ eat!!”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Don’t fill yourselves up. I put three pies for us under the table.”
Davanna Hart, Zachary: “Today my bite is better than my bark.”
Dennis Reedy, Morrisdale, PA: “Last week I chased this turkey across the front lawn.”
Jim McCarty, Slidell: “Who’s going to eat what I drop on the floor?”
Cambre Bares (Age 9), Baton Rouge: “Hey I could not sit over there those dogs are animals!”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “I had to promise your parents I wouldn’t teach you to play poker!”
Nicholas Winningkoff, Metairie: “Whatever you’re not going to eat, you can just push on the floor.”
Harper Vicidomina-Mills (Age 7), Metairie: “I’m pretending to be a kid!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “Man it’s easy here. You have to sit up and beg at the big table.”
Joel Colman, New Orleans: “Mom said, ‘Don’t feed the dog UNDER the table.’”
Mary Beth Roussel, Baton Rouge: “They are adulting over there!”
Eloise Nelson, Baton Rouge: “I am thankful for everyone and everything, except Gary the mailman. Gary can go eat a tofu turkey.”
Diane Christy, Jefferson: “She told me to sit! So I sat!”
Henry Thompson (Age 10), Atlanta, GA: “You can lick my plate. I’ve already licked yours!”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “Woof, Ruff-Ruff, yip-yap, Bow-Wow!!”
Jane Dassey, Metairie: “No need to drop food on the floor – I’m right here!!”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “What an improvement this is over begging for scraps and listening to politics!”
Carol Mason, New Orleans: “Eat quickly! Ralphy’s over at the dessert table and we all know HE’LL EAT ANY & EVERYTHING!”
Janice Anderson, Metairie: “Do I still get a doggie bag to take home?”
Thomas White (Age 10), Baton Rouge: “I moved over here because the adults were fighting like a pack of pooches!”
Carmen Campbell, Slidell: “Guys, it’s me Max! I’ve been stuck in this costume since Halloween. The zipper is broken.”
Happy Thanksgiving, Everyone!
Best wishes---Walt