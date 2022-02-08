This month, the Orleans Parish School Board is hosting a series of community meetings to engage the broader community in the board’s search for a successor to current Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr., who steps down in 2022. We applaud the board’s efforts, knowing much more needs to be done to meaningfully engage the community in the future direction of New Orleans Public Schools.
The next superintendent will face myriad challenges.
First, there is the issue of teacher attrition. In New Orleans, teacher attrition disproportionately affects Black educators, who made up 46% of the 900 teachers who left their jobs each year pre-COVID, a situation that has only worsened since the pandemic. Given extensive national research that shows better learning outcomes for Black children when quality educators who share their racial identity drive their learning, the alarming attrition we’re seeing in the Black educator workforce in the era of COVID-19 is particularly worrisome for a city where 80% of public school students are Black, but just 53% of teachers are.
Secondly, there is the issue of student achievement. In New Orleans, White and economically advantaged children disproportionately occupy the city’s highest quality schools, contributing to an educational emergency where just a third of Black New Orleans third graders are reading on grade level. Only 47% of New Orleans schools require English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers to have a teaching certification, which impacts excellence and rigor of instruction for English language learners. EnrollNOLA (formerly OneApp) does not currently provide the ability to assign schools based upon their best ability to serve students with special needs. And in a city where one in five children have witnessed a murder, access to high quality, culturally responsive social-emotional programming is desperately uneven across schools.
Finally, there is the issue of school funding. With 3,000 vacant seats, flat birth rates, and the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the city’s sales tax revenue, the next superintendent is going to have to figure out how to “right-size” the district, code for school consolidations and even closures. How to do this in an equitable way that doesn’t automatically favor large-scale operators, and push out smaller schools arguably providing some of the more innovative quality school options in our city, is a conundrum for the new superintendent to solve.
On the bright side, there has never been a better time to address these challenges. Every school recognizes the importance of a diverse, stable workforce. Educators are eager to explore new ways of collaborating and sharing resources. And families who have been able to see students’ teaching and learning experiences up close are eager for meaningful opportunities to create a more culturally-responsive, compassionate system capable of meeting their childrens’ holistic needs.
We all have a stake in the future of New Orleans Public Schools because we all have a stake in the future of our greatest resource in this city: our children. Engaging in the process to select the next superintendent and help define his/her/their priorities is an important step.
Last year, we joined 400 other individuals in signing on to a community-generated platform for the support and development of quality Black educators in New Orleans, as a pathway to the values realignment and structural change necessary for all children to have equitable access to high-quality education in New Orleans Public Schools.
We call on the Orleans Public School Board to center the voices and experiences of families, students, and educators in the decisions that will be made around the next superintendent — not only this month, or as part of a one-off initiative, but as an ongoing program of meaningful partnership and collaboration. The Orleans Parish School Board must view parents as their most important ally in determining who the new superintendent should be, and what actions should be prioritized to courageously address the challenges and opportunities ahead.
Adrinda Kelly is executive director of Black Education For New Orleans (BE NOLA).