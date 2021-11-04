FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program recently implemented a new rating system to determine the cost of flood insurance called Risk Rating 2.0.
When there’s an update to a long-standing federal program, there are bound to be misunderstandings. I know this is true of the new rating methodology.
Imagine two individuals. One recently purchased a new luxury car. The other has a late model compact car. The first driver has many speeding tickets and spends considerable time commuting back and forth to work, while the second driver only uses the car for errands on the weekends in their small town.
They would have a unique driver profile that determines their car insurance premiums, and you wouldn’t expect their car insurance rates to be similar. Neither would you expect the individual with the older car to subsidize the insurance rates for the newer car’s owner.
Should flood insurance be any different?
Under the old methodology, we’ve inadvertently asked homeowners in lower-cost homes to subsidize the flood insurance rates for those in newer, more expensive homes. The old system was flawed and unfair. This newer system means lower-cost homes will no longer absorb the costs to repair more expensive homes as flooding becomes more frequent and severe. Risk Rating 2.0 corrects this program inequity.
With improved technology, we can now help people understand a single property’s flood risk profile. This is a vast improvement to the old approach that was limited to static measurements using the blunt instrument of a property’s elevation within a zone on a flood insurance rate map.
The new methodology has the capability and tools to adapt to future risk by incorporating flood risk variables like multiple flood frequencies beyond 1% annual chance events. We also look at characteristics like distance to a water source, elevation, and an industry standard the NFIP is finally adopting: the cost to rebuild.
One misconception is that under the old system, flood insurance rates weren’t subject to regular annual increases. The truth is rates go up each year for all policyholders and would continue to do so if no action is taken. Last year, overall NFIP premiums increased by $8 per month, an average increase of 11.3%.
These increases would continue every year with low to moderate income policyholders paying more than they should and high-income property owners paying less than their fair share.
As head of the NFIP, I won’t tolerate that inequity any longer. Neither should our policyholders, nor the taxpayers who subsidize the program.
By leveling the playing field, Risk Rating 2.0 premium rates will go down for some policyholders for the first time in the NFIP’s history.
In fact, 20% of Louisiana’s NFIP policyholders will experience decreases when their policy renews. About 77% of policyholders will see increases less than or roughly the same as they’re already paying under the outdated system. The remaining 3% of policyholders with the most substantial increases reflect high value homes in high-risk areas. There are legal limits on rate increases, capping most at 18% per year.
Flood insurance is a critical financial tool. Just one inch of water can cause more than $25,000 in damage, which typically is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance policies.
Just as with auto insurance, there are things that individuals and communities can do to lower premiums. NFIP offers incentives for property owners who take actions to mitigate against flood threats including premium discounts to people who elevate their home or expensive items like HVAC units and hot water heaters. Communities can also receive discounts for their policyholders by participating in the Community Rating System, local actions that enhance flood protection.
The NFIP is now delivering rates that are actuarily sound, equitable, reflect a single property’s unique flood risk and adaptive to climate change. The program provides over $1.3 trillion in flood coverage to over five million policyholders in over 22,500 communities across the nation.
By providing policyholders a clear picture of their flood risk we are equipping our new and current customers with essential information to make more informed decisions about how to protect the life they’ve built from the destruction of flooding.
David Maurstad is FEMA’s senior executive in charge of the National Flood Insurance Program.