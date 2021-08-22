Our children’s lives and learning are impacted every day by longstanding inequities. Standardized tests, like the Louisiana Educational Assessment Program, can make those inequities painfully apparent. A few weeks ago, the results of the latest LEAP came out, and they are no exception.
In 2019, before COVID-19 hit Louisiana, about half of the White students in our state were on grade level (scoring “mastery” or “advanced” on the LEAP), compared to one in five Black students. Scores were also uneven across economic lines; only one in four of Louisiana’s students classified by the state as economically disadvantaged were on grade level.
In the spring of 2020, there were no LEAP assessments, as schools and communities collectively reeled from the start of the pandemic. Standardized tests are not a complete picture of children’s knowledge and skills, nor do they demonstrate determination or intelligence. They do, however, help us measure the extent to which students have mastered grade-level standards.
This year, we felt it was critical to understand that, and to see the impact of the pandemic on students’ progress. We also felt the results would douse senseless claims that inequities in Louisiana are not as entrenched as they seem. We felt they’d make clear that we need more funding and focus for schools whose students experience the most inequities.
The Louisiana Department of Education administered the test this past spring, and the results are clear; our state’s inequities have not just continued, but deepened. COVID-19, of course, affected learning. Those children whose communities were most impacted by the virus — students of color, and students from lower income communities — along with students in special education and English-language learners, had their learning impacted the most.
This means one crisis has built upon another. The majority of students in Louisiana weren’t performing on grade level before the pandemic. State standards have risen in recent years, and tests have grown more rigorous to better prepare Louisiana’s students for college and career. This was an important shift and made clear we still have a long way to go.
The pandemic means we have an even longer road to travel. Now, 29% of 3-8th grade students statewide demonstrated grade-level understanding, compared to 15% of Black students and 21% of students who are economically disadvantaged.
It is a staggering injustice that fewer than 2 in 10 Black children in this state are meeting the state’s standards. These children have long been denied equal resources inside and outside of the education system, and when disasters like COVID-19 hit, they get harmed the most. We cannot deny that connection. On Aug. 8, the Advocate’s staff editorial suggested that the “mask wars” in schools distract from the real issue of their low LEAP scores. But the problem of the pandemic and this year's scores are fundamentally intertwined.
To help our children catch up, we need to stop the virus in its tracks. The recent rise in cases in New Orleans alone is alarming. Districts and schools need to continue to prioritize weekly or even daily COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and incentives for those vaccinations. Providing that funding may slow the widening gulf of inequity.
Educators, of course, play a powerful role here, too. Teachers alone cannot undo the inequities our students face, but they can help offset their impact. They know their students’ futures are not written by the injustices they experience. Last year, teachers adjusted to the herculean task of teaching virtually and in-person, sometimes simultaneously. Schools and the district also addressed many out-of-school needs, from offering resources like fresh meals, laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots, and mental health supports.
As a society, we need to use these data to fuel more equitable division of resources to all our children. Well-off students often begin their educational experience with key supports some of our most marginalized students don’t have, such as stable housing, a parent who has time to help with their homework, or regular meals. We can, and must, help offset this inequity with strategic funding and training. Educators can keep holding students to the high bar they deserve, and continue their fierce support in helping them reach it.
Eventually, we will move out of this pandemic. It will take time, focus, and decisions driven by reality and not rhetoric. Our educators are being thoughtful and courageous on a daily basis. Policymakers and stakeholders, we owe them the same.
Patrick Dobard heads New Schools for New Orleans.