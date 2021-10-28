Let’s face it. New Orleans is in a funk.
The once-prominent civic pride engendered by our post-Katrina recovery and reform effort has waned. Now, pessimism and frustration pervade business and civic board meetings, neighborhood gatherings, coffee shop chatter, and dinner table conversations. While many other major cities are thriving, our beloved city is struggling.
Life here is becoming harder than it needs to be. It does not have to be this way.
What’s causing the malaise and how do we address the culprit factors and regain our mojo? We can start with basic services.
In 2010, the Forward New Orleans coalition was formed; it comprises a diverse group of civic, business, and neighborhood organizations united in their demand for excellence in city government. I was proud to be among the founders of this successful effort, fueled by citizens’ frustration with inadequate delivery of basic city services.
Tremendous progress followed, but recent city government challenges have reignited concerns. Public safety, sanitation, street conditions and overall quality-of-life issues dominate today’s grievances.
We need to hire more police officers and give them access to all relevant technology. The district attorney and judges should ensure that violent criminals bear the full consequences of their actions. Garbage must be picked up regularly. Traffic lights must work. Pumps should be operable, street flooding minimized, and potholes filled. Yes, some of these are long-standing challenges, but tangible progress would create momentum and a sense of hope. So, let’s start with ensuring that all elected leaders deliver on providing a safe, clean, and efficiently run city.
A cooperative spirit is also key. New Orleans is part of a unique and supportive region, and close collaboration among regional leaders on major policy decisions, growth opportunities and messaging would greatly benefit all parties.
Post-Katrina, the Regional Business Council emerged to promote collaboration, share interests and jointly plan and execute strategies. This coalition of regional leaders still flourishes on a foundation of solid relationships and mutual trust across parish lines. Greater New Orleans Inc. is another ideal model of regional collaboration and excellence. As we face fierce competition from other cities and regions, increased regional cooperation would give New Orleans a competitive edge and build support across parish boundaries.
Finally, it’s time to kick our economic engines into a higher gear. Our foundational hospitality and maritime sectors are eager to grow. We need to nurture the iconic French Quarter, ensuring that it is safe, clean and inviting while otherwise preserving our cultural economy. Musicians, chefs and artists are among the almost 70,000 residents (95,000 as recently as 2019) who work in the hospitality industry and are critical to New Orleans’ future. In 2019, they welcomed nearly 20 million visitors and tallied a whopping $10 billion visitor spend. Their impact makes close partnership between political and hospitality leaders a no-brainer.
On the maritime front, the state of Louisiana, the region and the city have a game-changing opportunity to launch the Louisiana International Terminal in Violet and become a dominant global trade hub. Shortsighted interests seek to undermine this powerful economic driver at a time when we should all come together to build it. As our foundational industries rev up, our diversified energy sector ─ plus the region’s robust medical, advanced manufacturing, software and technology successes ─ can also spur economic growth.
But quick action is needed.
According to research firm Emsi and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, our population is declining as our economy flounders. From 2015-2020, we lost 1% of our population, while cities like Charlotte, Charleston, Nashville, Tampa and San Antonio each grew by about 10%. Our unemployment numbers and gross domestic product were also worse than those of comparable cities; 2020-2021 numbers are lagging even further. We must redouble our efforts to be a place where companies want to do business and people want to live, work and raise a family. City leaders must work tirelessly to serve both New Orleanians and our visitors.
And we should thank every single resident for calling New Orleans home.
Now is the time to pull together and recover our mojo. This special place deserves our action as much as our affection.
Gregory Rusovich is a civic and business activist.