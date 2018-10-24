The lawsuit filed against former Secretary of State Tom Schedler has ended with a gag order.
It reads, “No party to the mediation shall initiate or respond to inquiries from the media relative to the settlement or terms of the settlement.”
The wording underscores the sublime futility of the gag. The parties might as well be told not to grow wings and fly around the room. I could initiate an inquiry from the media, but they could not. Duh.
Under the settlement the secretary who sued Schedler for sexual harassment will cop $167,500, Although no clearer admission of guilt could be imagined, the settlement avers that “no liability” has been established. This is a standard clause in legal settlements, of course, which is to say it is empty verbiage. If Schedler did nothing wrong, taxpayers would be entitled to ask why they are picking up such a hefty tab.
When taxpayers are on the hook for the transgressions of their public officials, they will resent being kept in the dark, but the pointlessness of this gag will soften the blow. All we could conceivably wish to know about Schedler and the unwilling object of his desire is already in the public domain.
The plaintiff's name is blacked out in the settlement documents, and it is, of course, conventional for the media to grant the victims of sexual crimes anonymity. But the suit accusing Schedler had to name a plaintiff, and the name on this one was Dawn Ross. She evidently had no wish to keep her name out of the news. Quite the reverse, in fact, for she was interviewed by this paper and aired her grievances on the radio. TV stations included her name in their reports. Redacting it from the settlement, like the gag order, served no purpose other, perhaps, than accounting for some billable hours.
Had there been no gag order, Schedler would still have had plenty of reasons to blush, for the lawsuit and the media interviews gave a pretty detailed account of his attempts to force his attentions on Ross. The gag order meant he could not offer any denial or extenuation, but the $167,500 pretty much left him without a leg to stand on anyway.
When Schedler was term-limited out of the state senate, then-Secretary of State Jay Dardenne hired him as his chief deputy in 2008. According to Ross, he start hitting on her from the get-go and continued to bug her after he took over the department when Dardenne was elected Lieutenant Governor in 2010. Schedler went on to win election twice, and could probably have kept the job as long as he wanted had Ross not decided she had had enough and filed her lawsuit earlier this year.
Schedler at first claimed to have had a consensual affair with Ross, which was hotly denied, and then called the lawsuit “unfair,” vowing to remain in office until his term ended in 2010 but not to seek re-election. To quit right away would be “cowardly,” he declared, “and Tom Schedler is not a coward.”
Tom Schedler's courage soon failed him, however. After Ross in a radio interview called him a “creep,” and The Advocate provided support for that assessment by publishing some of the emails with which he importuned Ross, he resigned. All that remained was to calculate how much Ross deserved by way of a settlement.
Schedler is separated from his wife, and his three daughters are grown, so it is only natural that he seek a little romance. However, this is a distinctly undignified way for a 68-year-old grandfather to leave the public stage. Ross tells several stories that make it hard to decide whether to laugh at Schedler or feel sorry for him. Try this one, for instance. Despite all the rebuffs, he moved into Ross's neighborhood and was discovered sitting in his pajamas on a chair in her backyard at 11 o'clock one night, purportedly viewing the stars.
Maybe we'd better laugh. That'd give us something for our money.
