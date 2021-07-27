A regular column reader emailed: “If polling (for Metropolitan Crime Coalition) says crime is the No. 1 problem, but the person in charge (Mayor LaToya Cantrell) has a 62% approval rating, something is awry. Either the poll is wrong, or the citizenry is insane and disconnected. Perhaps both.”
Checking with the pollster produced an immediate response: “The polling is not wrong.”
The most significant shift since the 2020 survey is the dramatic drop in perception that New Orleans is safe. In 2020, 57% of residents said the city was safe. In 2021, only 35% say the same. That’s a 22-point drop in one year.
If your boss thought your performance at work dropped 22% in one year, would you expect to keep your job?
Murders and nonfatal shootings have spiked. Car burglaries are up dramatically throughout New Orleans. Thieves are getting younger, better organized, and more heavily armed.
Where has Cantrell been while her crime-fighting troops have dwindled? Mike Perlstein with WWL investigated NOPD’s manpower issues and found that the daily lineup for the June 24 shift in the 8th District, which includes the French Quarter, showed the platoon was down to two officers.
Union President Captain Michael Glasser has been saying for months, “Absolutely, we’re in a staffing crisis. We have a catastrophic shortfall.”
The number of officers hired compared to those who left since the beginning of 2020 shows a negative trend. NOPD records show 58 officers added last year, 96 left. That’s a net loss of 38 officers in 2020.
It’s worse this year. Recruits hired 27, officers left 78. That’s a net loss of 51 in half a year. NOPD has about 1,100 officers, with more than 100 of them on desk duty, out sick, in the academy, or on military leave at any given time.
The city is more than 500 officers short of its long-standing goal of 1,600. Cantrell has done nothing to rebuild the police department during her term as mayor while crime worsened last year and this year.
The Times-Picayune analyzed major cities fighting crime five years ago and found that “… adding officers to NOPD will produce less crime by enabling faster responses, improved clearance rates, and more proactive policing.”
Wonder what the 13 other candidates for mayor think about Cantrell’s handling of the police?
It looks like New York City is about to elect a former police lieutenant as its next mayor, seemingly to fight that city’s surge in crime.
In June alone, 14 NOPD veteran officers retired, losing more than 400 years of combined experience gone from city streets.
Mayor Dutch Morial would have never allowed for a diminishing police department. I don’t think Mayors Marc Morial or Sidney Barthelemy would have either. Who knows what side of “woke” Ray Nagin and Mitch Landrieu would have been on today.
I was in Dutch Morial’s office for the police strike. I watched a tough-on-crime mayor beat the police union. PANO didn’t like that his new superintendent was the first from outside the department, and his recognition of the Fraternal Order of Police, and of course, they wanted more pay and benefits. Morial shut down Mardi Gras that year.
You have no idea what courage the first Black mayor of New Orleans had to stand up to the all-White Captains of Mardi Gras and tell them there would be no parades. Parades were only canceled during wartime.
To Dutch, public safety was a war. Morial wasn’t interested in, or worried about, monuments or street names. He brought in a tough out-of-state police chief, Jim Parsons, who wasn’t beholden to the internal politics or buddy-system long adhered to within NOPD.
By the way, Mitch Landrieu, taking down the monuments hasn’t made the city safer; neither will changing names of streets or schools. Maybe you just did it for your political benefit.
If Cantrell isn’t publicly, strongly supporting NOPD, how can you expect the police to risk their life or job when you need them?
If District Attorney Jason Williams isn’t going to prosecute repeat offenders, put them in jail, and keep them off our streets, how can you expect the police to keep arresting the same criminals?
Think about the history and performance of New Orleans mayors before you pick a candidate for the next four years.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.