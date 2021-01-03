In perusing our unpublished letters to the editor in recent months — yes, I’m that guy — I’ve read more than one of late that suggests a published story or viewpoint transgressed Southern mores or failed to understand Southern culture. How unusual.
It assumes that there remains a South in some sense beyond a geographic one. Is there? Or is that notion quaint?
I ask for myself as a New England transplant who has spent four decades in the Deep South, working news jobs in Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana in addition to Texas. I ask as someone who arrived in Alabama in the 1970s, was largely educated at old Southern institutions, married a New Orleans woman and raised four children who drawl, which is still a source of wonder to me.
I ask as someone who has focused much of my reading on Southern history, literature and culture; as someone who has read up on the Old South and lived through the New South (now old) and experienced Texas and Georgia morphing from Blue to Red to political Purple. Makes your head spin. Makes you feel old.
Here’s something that will make you feel older still: I remember a South where Southerners seemed distinctive from their American counterparts from elsewhere, oftentimes in a good way. That was a South where mores and culture included good manners and time-worn customs. Not everyone practiced those manners without flaw, but many people tried.
The manners I encountered in my early life here were unlike any I’d known in my suburban North. They were exhibited, on one level, by aristocratic Southerners but on others by everyday folks and not restricted by income or prestige. They were shared across cultural and racial lines. I took my own cues from them: It was in the South that I learned to stand when women entered the room, and take my hat off when entering a home, and other niceties lost in the busy, anonymous North.
There were few other things that tied the South — a quarter of the continental country shared by aristocratic Virginians, Louisiana Cajuns and Creoles, hill country farmers, Texas oilmen, New Orleans street musicians and emerging Latino communities — together. Manners did that, to some extent.
In Charles Reagan Wilson’s entry on manners in the Encyclopedia of Southern Culture, that Southern historian cites examples of Southern manners in the Jim Crow South were used to calm or blur social or racial inequities: In effect, good manners kept the peace.
But in the later-stage Civil Rights-era South that I first entered, most Black social and political leaders showed graceful manners from their positions of determined equality, not to avoid racial violence. That held as true in the small-town city halls of Mississippi and Alabama as it did on larger, urban stages across the South.
Easy Southern manners changed as the years passed. In mid-1980s metro Atlanta, for the first time since leaving home, I watched a driver, a young White woman, blow on her horn in traffic and make an obscene gesture at an older female driver. It jolted me.
Obscene music in the '90s, whose popularity drifted across racial lines, brought more commonplace occurrences of loud obscenities blasting on car radios in traffic, about the same years in which my children were small. I couldn’t have imagined that in the mid-1970s South.
Nowadays, of course, exercise of Southern manners in the South present exceptions, not the rule. It is largely dying with the last generations of Southerners who practiced them. Blame it on mass society. Blame it industrialization or urbanization. Blame it on the highways that helped to homogenize us.
Stark Young in his essay in “I’ll Take My Stand” blamed it on Calvin Coolidge, celebrated by a fawning press for his silence and what Young saw as public “banalities” and lack of grace. Old Southerners nowadays might rejoice for a Silent Cal now.
Young feared that mass communication — not Twitter or Facebook, but in the 1930s South, motion pictures and national publications — might wear away at the region’s small courtesies, ostensible kindnesses and shared customs, those things that kept the peace and encouraged community, however uneasy.
That’s not to celebrate all that was wrong with the older South — there was plenty. I got to cover Klan marches and demonstrations, met widespread ignorance and desperate poverty, too. But I remember a gentle side to the South, too, even in bad times.
I miss that whenever I see a “Me First” South, where people refuse to wear masks to protect others, where they belittle service workers, where they bark about their rights and ignore their responsibilities, where they flout traffic laws, where they don’t see the value of living in community and seeking common good. Where they are not on their best behavior, or even forgot what that was.
Ken Stickney is metro editor at The Acadiana Advocate.