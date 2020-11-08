With 402 entries... Check out these hilarious punchlines from the winner and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Can you hear me now?
Even with everyone nervously glued to the 24/7 election coverage, we received a hefty 402 entries in this week’s cartoon caption contest! I figured it would be a relaxing distraction and once again you folks stepped up with boundless creativity! I really appreciate your participation! Excellent job, everyone!!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Nancy Kora, Baton Rouge: “Can you hold for a second? I have can waiting.”
Andrew O’Brien, New Orleans: “My can has Wi-Fi but I’m not telling you the password!”
Vickie Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “If you look at me, we can FaceTime!!!!”
Susan Lee, New Orleans: “Speak up. I only have 3Gs: Gumbo, gravy and gusto.”
John A. Hanley, Baton Rouge: “If you pull too hard and the string breaks, it’s called ‘Snapchat’.”
Ron Zompano, Riverdale, NY: “If you stay within 40 feet, there’s no roaming charge.”
SD Johnson, Mandeville: “This is the most reliable connection we’ve had since Hurricane Zeta!”
Brian Lambert, Baton Rouge: “I think we are having creamed corn tonight, so tomorrow we can tie-in Eddie for a three-way call.”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Let’s look at each other and it’ll be a Zoom meeting.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “Billy, you have to empty the can first!”
Phillip Daigle, Hammond: “Tell whatever secrets you want! The Russians can’t hack these babies!”
Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “No, silly! The teacher said do a report on Toucans!!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Thumbs Up, Heart, Smiley Face with Tongue Hanging Out to the Side.”
Martha Landrum, New Orleans: “Social distance rates may apply.”
Ivy Mathieu, LaPlace: “Wait until we show our grandparents what we invented.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Next, we’ll upgrade to coffee cans!”
Hal Simoneaux, Metairie: “And I get ZERO political campaign calls in this thing.”
Bret J. Berry, Mandeville: “Is your can 4G or 5G?”
Philip Griffin, New Orleans: “And back then they only had three TV channels and every show was black and white.”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “This was our parents’ version of talking on line.”
Joyce Scott-Clipps, New Orleans: “I’m glad our power line didn’t go down!!!”
Adrian Genre, Port Allen: “I’m contacting you about your car’s extended warranty.”
Great stuff, Folks! Be well -- Walt