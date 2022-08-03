The older man behind me in line at the Southern University ticket office last month said unequivocally that he would not attend the historic Southern-LSU football game.
The young woman behind him said she would only attend because a family member bought a block of tickets.
The lack of exuberance and general negativity from the two Southern fans was perplexing. Ever since the game between Baton Rouge’s two major universities was set, I circled Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on my calendar and couldn’t wait to purchase my tickets. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
Sadly, there’ve been some grumblings from some Southern fans — and I imagine from some LSU fans as well — who don’t share in my enthusiasm about the game. Some say it’s a matter of competitive advantage, history, inequity, inequality, class, culture and race.
I say it’s just a matter of fans simply coming together for a football game. Full stadium. Tailgating. Mike the Tiger. Louisiana’s finest cuisine. Rabid fans dressed in gold — with a combination of Jaguar Columbia blue and Tiger purple. Tiger girls. Dancing Dolls. Marching down Victory Hill. The Golden Band from Tigerland. The Human Jukebox. Shouts of “Tiger bait!” “Callin’ Baton Rouge” (hopefully only just once). "Do Whatcha Wanna." Both bands playing “Neck” (hopefully minus the vulgarity).
It’s SU vs. LSU for the first time in football.
It’s the first home game for LSU’s $100 million new coach Brian Kelly and the first “road” test for new Southern coach Eric Dooley.
It’s a Southeastern Conference power against one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s finest and a top brand in Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
It’s an opportunity for Southern and its coaches to showcase their talents against a big-time opponent on national television — and reap a cool $700,000 payday. LSU is also giving the Southern Athletic Foundation another $60,000, according to the game contract.
It’s an opportunity for both schools to get together, model hospitality and put away any preconceived differences to simply enjoy a football game.
And it’s all good for the city of Baton Rouge.
These two universities — both led by distinguished Black men and highly capable leaders in Presidents William F. Tate IV of LSU and Dennis Shields of Southern — mean so much to the capital city. So much of Baton Rouge is centered around these schools. Both schools offer quality education and have outstanding graduates in a myriad of fields.
An alumnus of neither school, I started faithfully attending games at both universities when I moved to Baton Rouge more than 25 years ago.
There are not too many places I’d rather be on a Saturday in the fall than in Tiger Stadium or Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium. Both events are spectacles in themselves. One place is no better than the other, but each is special in its own way.
One of my fondest LSU-Southern moments came in 2004 when thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Baton Rouge for a “Parade of Champions.” LSU won the 2003 national championship under Nick Saban, and Southern was the Black College champion under Pete Richardson. The parade ended at the State Capitol with both bands playing together as fans roared. What a sight.
There’s no history between the LSU and Southern football programs. But there is a bit of history regarding race that even today may have some longtime Jaguars fans reluctant to embrace this football game — and LSU.
LSU was founded in 1853. Southern was founded in 1880 in New Orleans and relocated to Baton Rouge in 1914. LSU fought integration and didn’t allow its first Black student until nearly 100 years after its founding.
Today, LSU boasts a Black leader and countless famous Black alumni, from journalists to professional athletes. It has made strides in diversifying its student body. A great majority of the players taking the field against Southern will be Black.
Hopefully, the game will go a long way toward bringing understanding and unity to our great city. But Sept. 10 is ultimately about LSU and Southern coming together for a special night of fun and football.
Contact Terry Robinson at terryrobinson622@gmail.com.