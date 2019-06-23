Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Beer Bait!
We had 226 entries in this week’s caption contest, and they were hilarious! From drinking and diving to getting hooked for life! These casts really hit the spot.
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Gina O’Connor, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Barbara Polikoff, Metairie: “Last year I got caught drinking and diving and spent the night in a pail!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “Careful, Gil tried one and wound up on a wall singing karaoke.”
Albert Burnthorn, Baton Rouge: “If you taste that first beer you might be hooked for life!”
Martha Landrum, New Orleans: “SWIM RESPONSIBLY.”
Paul Hogan, Des Allemands: “These people must think we drink like a fish!”
Michael V. Foltz, Luling: “Forget it, Fred. They’re just trying to LURE you in.”
Jennifer Holmes, Metairie: “Hold out for the Dixie, son.”
Bob and Susan Elliott, Baton Rouge: “Hey, Bud, this one’s for you...”
Jacqueline Mae Goldberg, New Orleans: “Hook, line and drinker!”
Happy fishing, everyone! -- Walt