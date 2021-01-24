Should the government be in the business of picking winners and losers? This question is at the heart of a lawsuit recently filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, with assistance from the Pelican Center for Justice, against the Louisiana Department of Health over the constitutionality of Louisiana’s Facility Need Review requirement. This process protects existing businesses and prevents entrepreneurs like our client, Ursula Newell-Davis, from offering much-needed services to our state’s most vulnerable citizens.
Newell-Davis’ story started out similarly to other entrepreneurs: She identified a need in her community and developed a plan to use her skills to fill that need. Throughout her career as a social worker, Newell-Davis encountered special needs children from poor backgrounds who were often home alone at night or after school. She found that these children had difficulty with personal hygiene or basic tasks because of their disabilities and lack of supervision. Even more troubling was the fact that some of these children turned to criminal activity.
Newell-Davis eventually founded her business, Sivad Home and Community Services, to provide affordable, temporary relief to parents and caregivers of special needs children. The business also sought to teach the children basic life skills to live more independently.
Here is where her story took an unexpected and frustrating turn. Potential respite care providers like Newell-Davis must first obtain facility need review approval from LDH before they can apply for a license as a Home and Community-Based Services provider. The facility need review process determines whether there is a “need” for an additional provider in the applicant’s geographical location.
Unlike the licensure requirement, which protects the health and safety of children by ensuring that caregivers are qualified, the facility need requirement does none of this. It doesn’t protect public health, safety, or welfare. It also doesn’t reduce costs, nor improve the quality of or access to respite care for those in need. The sole purpose of the overly burdensome “need” requirement is to protect similar, established businesses from competition. This is a violation of Newell-Davis’ and others’ rights under the U.S. and Louisiana constitutions.
Facility need review requirements operate almost identically to certificate of need laws, which require that providers show that their services or equipment are needed in the area where they wish to operate. To determine need, government bureaucrats look at how many existing businesses there are in the proposed service area and whether a new provider will take business away from existing providers.
Proponents’ justifications for certificate of need laws have all been refuted by research. The truth is that certificate of need laws create shortages, increase prices, and decrease quality by reducing competition, depressing supply, and stifling innovation. The process simply bears no rational relationship to any government interest.
Far too often, Louisiana’s government is in the game of picking winners and losers through arbitrary processes like this. Again, this requirement is not about protecting health or safety; it’s about benefiting the status quo by insulating existing service providers from competition. Limiting competition doesn’t only harm entrepreneurs like Newell-Davis. It also increases costs and decreases service offerings for our friends, family, and neighbors. Now, more than ever, our government should focus on removing barriers to opportunity, not setting up more hurdles.
Sarah Harbison of New Orleans is general counsel for the Pelican Institute for Public Policy and director of the Pelican Center for Justice.