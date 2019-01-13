Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

King Cake time!
What a great start to 2019! We had 224 entries in this year’s first caption contest. Lots of very funny entries and a terrific winner. Great Job, folks!!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
This week’s winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Erin Rednour Burnette, River Ridge (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “We’ve lost the Baby Cakes but you can still save the Cake Baby.”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “HELP ME!... I’VE BEEN FROSTED AND CAN’T GET UP!!”
Gene Riggleman, Metairie: “Don’t let them eat cake!”
Judy Rome, River Ridge: “Save me, I’m drowning in cream cheese!”
Michael Strecker, New Orleans: “Help, this King Cake has gone straight to my hips!”
Harold Farley, Baton Rouge: “I thought this was a life preserver!”
Douglas Cardinale, New Orleans: “But I don’t want to go dough-dough!”
Ashley Labat, Metairie: “Help me! My buns should be wrapped in cotton, not dough.”
Well done, everyone!!! ~ Walt