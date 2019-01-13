Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

King Cake time!

What a great start to 2019! We had 224 entries in this year’s first caption contest. Lots of very funny entries and a terrific winner. Great Job, folks!!

(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)

This week’s winner and finalists are:

WINNER:

Erin Rednour Burnette, River Ridge (Punchline lettered into word balloon)

FINALISTS:

Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “We’ve lost the Baby Cakes but you can still save the Cake Baby.”

David Palmisano, Marrero: “HELP ME!... I’VE BEEN FROSTED AND CAN’T GET UP!!”

Gene Riggleman, Metairie: “Don’t let them eat cake!”

Judy Rome, River Ridge: “Save me, I’m drowning in cream cheese!”

Michael Strecker, New Orleans: “Help, this King Cake has gone straight to my hips!”

Harold Farley, Baton Rouge: “I thought this was a life preserver!”

Douglas Cardinale, New Orleans: “But I don’t want to go dough-dough!”

Ashley Labat, Metairie: “Help me! My buns should be wrapped in cotton, not dough.”

Well done, everyone!!! ~ Walt

 

