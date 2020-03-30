A phone app giving you access to a coronavirus map tracker that appears to provide tracking and statistical information about COVID-19, including heatmap visuals to tell you if anybody nearby is infected. Sounds just like what you need in this time of turmoil, right?
No, instead what a user gets is “CovidLock” ransomware, which tricks the user into changing the phone’s password and locks the device, before demanding a $100 Bitcoin payment inside 48 hours for a return to normal. The penalty for noncompliance is a total erasure of the device’s data. Other versions of this phone app will download malware letting hackers watch you through your smartphone camera, listen to you through your microphone, or pilfer all your text messages.
The stress of disaster brings people together. But if a crisis is a test of character, not everyone passes it. We in law enforcement are seeing examples of the other side of human nature, namely the con artists and other lawbreakers trying to profit on public anxiety. Louisiana, with almost 3,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, is experiencing the world’s fastest growth in new virus cases.
Inevitably, with this exponential rise will come an equivalent rise in attempted fraud. Some further schemes we anticipate, or are already seeing, include robocalls making fraudulent offers to sell respirator masks with no intent of delivery; websites selling fake testing kits and “snake oil” vaccines or cures; charlatans soliciting funds from investors to invest in companies pushing such phony products; phishing emails posing as health organizations asking for money or presenting malware; and individuals requesting donations for fake charities.
You can take steps to protect yourself from these schemes. Ignore any claims of a vaccine or cure that comes from an email, phone call or unsolicited contact. If a vaccine is announced, you will hear about it from legitimate news sources and government agencies. Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Doing so could download a virus onto your computer or device. Independently verify the websites and email addresses of the entity offering information, products or related services.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website is www.cdc.gov, but scammers will employ addresses that differ only slightly, e.g. “cdc.com” or “cdc.org.” Please remember that government agencies will not call you to ask for your Social Security number, financial information or any direct payment. Until you verify, do not give out such information over the phone or email.
I want to reassure the residents of New Orleans and neighboring parishes that here at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are still investigating and prosecuting cases. We are working with law enforcement to enable arrests. Although the courts have restricted some proceedings, we are still charging and detaining defendants. My office, in partnership with the FBI, Secret Service and other federal law enforcement agencies, is on high alert for COVID-19 fraud. In addition, as Attorney General William Barr mentioned this past Monday, we are on the lookout for hoarding and price gouging.
If you believe you have been a target or victim of a scam, fraud, or price gouging, please report it to the Justice Department’s dedicated hotline at the National Center for Disaster Fraud, at (866) 720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
Last week I designated an experienced assistant United States attorney, Ed Rivera, to lead our office’s efforts in the investigation and prosecution of COVID-19 related fraud and other criminal conduct. We will use all the tools available to us to prosecute these offenders and bring them to justice. This includes using civil remedies, when appropriate, to stop the commission of fraud upon the public.
Criminals who believe everyone is so distracted by the virus that they will enjoy a free ride are mistaken. There is no safe harbor.
Peter Strasser is U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, including metropolitan New Orleans.