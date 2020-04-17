The educational inequities highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic present a critical decision point for education leaders in Louisiana. Our choices today and in the months to come will shape the future for the 700,000 students who count on our public school system to equip them with a strong education.
The pandemic has set the stage to widen the disparities that already exist among students in Louisiana public schools and, collectively, cause our students to fall further behind their peers in other states. In Louisiana, about half of all school districts are implementing virtual learning, while nearly half have paused all instruction. Uneven access to broadband internet and the necessary technology makes virtual instruction incredibly challenging for one-third of Louisiana residents. Across our state, educators are stepping up to meet the needs of their students as best as they can by printing instructional packets, providing tutoring via phone and innovating in the face of so many constraints.
Students in Louisiana have made significant progress in education over the past decade. As a state, we recently ranked No. 1 in the country for student growth in eighth-grade math on the largest and most trusted yardstick of student achievement, the National Assessment of Educational Progress. In 2018, more students graduated high school than ever before in Louisiana’s history. This progress has been achieved through coalitions made up of educators, policy makers and community members centering on student progress and holding a vision for excellence and equity.
While this academic progress should be celebrated, Louisiana students still track far behind their peers in other states. Only 23% of Louisiana eighth graders are proficient in math as determined by NAEP and 26% of fourth-grade students are proficient in reading. Today, Louisiana ranks between 44th and 49th nationally in math and reading outcomes. There is much more progress to make before our students are able to meet the demands for competitive wage jobs within our state.
Educators and school leaders deserve to be recognized for the extraordinary efforts they are taking on to care for Louisiana’s children during this time of need. Surely, this moment requires bold, innovative leadership at the state and district level to develop and implement policies that ensure every student across our state can learn and thrive on the other side of this pandemic. This unprecedented disruption in instruction calls for a set of new, nontraditional approaches.
These include: Adjust school calendars to start the school year earlier. This will more effectively meet the needs of students, help us to readily understand where students are academically and allow more time to meet their needs. Provide students with access to virtual instruction with differentiated supports as school begins. Develop a set of statewide guidelines and supports to equip all districts in pivoting to virtual learning should we need to close schools again.
The funding for these efforts is a necessary investment given the more costly long-term impacts associated with an underprepared workforce. Certainly, these changes will require a coalition of leaders who understand the stakes are high for Louisiana’s students.
Pausing on progress means limited life opportunities for the students whose future is most impacted by this pandemic. We’ve come so far together, let’s carve out a path now to ensure that the progress we’ve made continues until every child in Louisiana receives a great education.
Laura Vinsant is executive director of Teach for America in south Louisiana, based in Baton Rouge.