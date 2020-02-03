NO.sensorymg.012620.11.JPG
Caleb Flores, 13, laughs as he figures out how to play the horn during the annual Sensory Friendly Mardi Gras Celebration at the Presbytere in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The Louisiana State Museum closed their doors to the public for a couple hours and invited families with children with autism and developmental disabilities to explore the historic Mardi Gras exhibition, craft, listen to music by the Preservation Hall Brass Band and dance.

Thank you for covering our recent Sensory Friendly Mardi Gras Celebration at the Louisiana State Museum! This program was the third round in LSM’s ongoing series of sensory-friendly programs for children and adults with autism and developmental disabilities and was offered in partnership with the Preservation Hall Foundation and Friends of the Cabildo. We are excited to offer these programs to provide more meaningful museum experiences for our diverse visitors.

SARA LOWENBURG 

manager of education, Louisiana State Museum

New Orleans

