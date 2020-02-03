Caleb Flores, 13, laughs as he figures out how to play the horn during the annual Sensory Friendly Mardi Gras Celebration at the Presbytere in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The Louisiana State Museum closed their doors to the public for a couple hours and invited families with children with autism and developmental disabilities to explore the historic Mardi Gras exhibition, craft, listen to music by the Preservation Hall Brass Band and dance.