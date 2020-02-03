Thank you for covering our recent Sensory Friendly Mardi Gras Celebration at the Louisiana State Museum! This program was the third round in LSM’s ongoing series of sensory-friendly programs for children and adults with autism and developmental disabilities and was offered in partnership with the Preservation Hall Foundation and Friends of the Cabildo. We are excited to offer these programs to provide more meaningful museum experiences for our diverse visitors.
Please visit LouisianaStateMuseum.org and PresHallFoundation.org for information on upcoming sensory-friendly programs.
SARA LOWENBURG
manager of education, Louisiana State Museum
New Orleans