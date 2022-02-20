With over 600 entries sent in, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's Carnival Cartoon Caption Contest!

Costumes Galore
We received 633 entries in this week’s Carnival Costume Caption Contest. These were great and certainly in the spirit of Mardi Gras! Our winner came up with a terrific, one-of-a-kind punchline that tied together parade throws and swamp tour gator snacks! Funny stuff!
Nice job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Cristian Boise, New Orleans: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Ken Hickman, New Orleans: “I guess this is what they meant when they said the parades were being ‘scaled back’ this year.”
Steve Collom, Kenner: “I heard he lives in a GATORED COMMUNITY.”
Mariano Hinojosa, Baton Rouge: “They buy all their stuff with bitecoins.”
Louis Farmer, Baton Rouge: “Follow him. He always knows where the best crawfish are at.”
Kenny Mathews, Mandeville: “See ya later. I’ve got to get to Popeye’s before he does!”
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: “ ‘Lizard’ les bons temps rouler!”
Sarah Wagner, New Orleans: “That costume is cold blooded!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “He won’t mind if it rains on his parade.”
Gayle Bridges, Atlanta, GA: “Guess he’s making a ‘new suit’ this year.”
Angela Misshore, New Orleans:“I’m not going to tell him he’s not king…. will you?”
Stephen March, Carrsville, VA: “Glad to see things are getting back to normal.”
Jimmy Burland, J.D., Baton Rouge: “He’s getting ready for the Mardi Gras edition of ‘Swamp People’!”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “Someone said he looked like T-Rex, now he thinks he’s King of Carnival!”
Shelby Rotolo, Metairie:“I heard krewes were getting desperate for riders.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “I bet it’ll cost an arm and a leg to get beads from this guy.”
Jim Bailey, Baton Rouge: “Careful, he’s an instiGator.”
Michael C. Touchy, Metairie: “I hope he’s not headed to the shoe store next!”
Mike Barnes, Jefferson: “They do Mardi Gras differently in the bayou!”
Ashton Phelps, Jr., New Orleans: “Guess he’s joining Krewe of Tchefuncte!”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “Could be Charlie… can’t tell with the sunglasses on.”
Don Randon, Gretna: “Wait ‘til he finds out they are serving alligator at the ball.”
Kye Cantey, Crowley: “How’s he gonna catch any beads with those alligator arms?”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “The theme of this ball must be ‘A Reptile Dysfunction’.”
Lyn Doucet, Maurice: “I knew this would happen when they let him be a page last year!”
Ralph Stephens, Baton Rouge: “A Gator will never be King in Tiger country.”
Michael Villemarette, Kenner: “I don’t think he agrees with Troy Landry being called ‘King of the Swamp’!”
Henry Huber (Age 11), Washington, DC: “He’s already got the green. Now he only needs purple and gold.”
Frank Koch, Baton Rouge: “He was only supposed to eat the King CAKE.”
Bob Casey, Covington: “Wait until he finds out why the Krewe of Sauce Piquante chose him as king.”
Bonnie Losee, Lafayette: “That’s either a great costume, or we are in DEEP trouble.”
Ray Autrey, Morgan City: “During the interview for King, he smiled at the judges. He was voted in unanimously.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “I bet you a dollar he’s from Florida!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Had to up his costume after showing up in only Crocs last time.”
Donna Bakewell, Gretna: “Yeah you right! The Bacchagator looks much smaller in person.”
Lucille C. Hanafy, Metairie: “Boy, Rex is really going to extremes to hide his identity.”
Elizabeth Huber, New Orleans: “Is that what he wears when the invitation reads ‘Tails optional’??”
Michael Strecker, Mandeville: “See you later…”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt