With a 2020 Record-Breaking 848 Entries, Check out the Winner and Finalists in Walt Handelsman's Latest Cartoon Caption Contest!!

Storm after storm after storm after…
Wow! We had a surge of entries this time, with a 2020 record-breaking 848 punchlines sent in!!! These were so funny and clever! It was a real pleasure to go through them all and I am certain you will agree that this week’s winner is really hilarious. Great job, everyone-- and thanks to all for entering!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here is your winner and lots of finalists!!
WINNER:
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Terry Spitale, River Ridge: “YIKES!!! Aren’t you glad you know how to dog paddle?”
Chris Wilson, Baton Rouge: “We’re gonna need a bigger pirogue.”
Mary Margaret Netterville, Baton Rouge: “Aw, man! I just redid my litter box!”
Rocco Iacovone, Bloomfield, NJ: “Not for nothing, but the Saints should use this play on 4th and goal.”
Msina Lochren, New Orleans: “See, even Mother Nature knows New Orleans is the best place to visit!”
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “Remember when the only cones we worried about came from our vet?”
Nick Champion, Baton Rouge: “Gamma? Delta? Epsilon? Is that a weather forecast or a fraternity party?”
Debbie Thomas, Baton Rouge: “Can I please get a mask that blocks 20/20 vision?”
Alan Huard, Metairie: “They keep showing ‘spaghetti plots’… I just want to get sauced.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Any Dixie Beer left?”
Bobby Garon, New Orleans: “You know, Rex – I really miss the good old days when it simply rained cats and dogs.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Well, I always DID want to learn the Greek Alphabet.”
Laura van der Klis, Slidell: “Looks like our snorkeling lessons are really going to pay off.”
Charles Smith, Saint Rose: “Mostly cloudy with a chance of meatballs…. lots of meatballs.”
Martha Landrum, New Orleans: “Here comes that sinking feeling.”
Greg Thompson, Walker: “I actually find all this tropical activity much calmer than our political climate.”
Phillip Griffin, New Orleans: “Quick, change the channel before another one pops up!”
Chase Berenson, Baton Rouge: “Fido in fins may flounder, but a puss in a pirogue is always prepared!”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “If this were a football game, I’d say Mother Nature is calling for an all out blitz!”
Suzanne Finnan, Slidell: “They don’t have enough Jim Cantores to go around.”
Marilyn W. Phillips, Lafayette: “Somebody call traffic control!”
Henry Miller, Metairie: “OH NO, IT’S WEATHER TIC TAC TOE!”
Cheryl Cousins, Kenner: “Oh, mon Dieu!! Forget the pirogue! We need an ark!”
Russell R. Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “Do you think our owners knew something when they gave us these toys to play with?”
John Taranto, Madisonville: “This looks like one of those video games that you CAN’T WIN!”
Howard W. Streiffer, Metairie: “It’s hurricane politics… no consistent direction, lots of hot air, and a threat to the country!”
David Ourso, St. Amant: “At least I have nine lives.”
Charles Theaux, Jr., Ponchatoula: “Mother Nature is preparing us for the storm that is brewing on election day!”
Rob Davis, Lafayette: “I think I’m suffering from tropical depression!”
Charlanne Cress, Zachary: “Mais cher, it looks like Coach O’s football play board.”
Jim Williamson, Mandeville: “WELL, THERE GOES OUR SNORKELING CRUISE TO THE BAHAMAS!!!”
David Palmisano, Marrero: “Nash Roberts’ grease pencil would be worn out with this mess!”
Mallory Matthews, Baton Rouge: “Yep, that pretty much sums up 2020.”
Nice job, Folks! Be well -- Walt