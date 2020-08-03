The Lafayette City Council has the power of the vote to challenge and change the process of funding Lafayette Consolidated Government.
We have disrupted 24 years of LCG with the establishment of separate councils for the city and parish of Lafayette, replacing a joint City/Parish Council that had governed since 1996. As the two councils begin reviewing LCG’s budget for the next fiscal year, the City Council must flex its political muscle to correct the inequitable cost allocation for LCG operations.
The city has shouldered a disproportionate share of LCG expenses, allowing the parish to ride its financial coattails simply because the city has had more money in its general fund. That is no longer an option with the city general fund rapidly depleting.
I will preface my “political” observations with a basic civics lesson: LCG is the consolidation of Lafayette city and parish functions, according to the Lafayette’s Home Rule Charter. Functions, not funding.
The mayor-president directs LCG administration and proposes an annual operating and five-year capital improvement budget. LCG’s budget is actually a combination of five major financing plans: one for the parish and four for the city.
The charter maintains the city and parish as legal entities with the City Council and the Parish Council as the governing authority of the city and parish of Lafayette, respectively. The city now has autonomy to control city property and spending of sales tax dollars as well as budgeting of the revenues and expenses of the Lafayette Utilities System and LUS Communications.
With that said, a spirit of cooperation is needed between the two councils to determine who pays for what, much of which is determined in the general fund budgets for the city and parish.
Now for the “politics.”
The two councils have jointly introduced an ordinance which launches the budget review. Within that ordinance it is noted that “certain activities and services are jointly provided and funded ... and it is intended that the cost ... be shared equitably ...” between the city and parish of Lafayette.
Note: “be shared equitably.” In the proposed budget, the city picks up as much as 80% of certain LCG expenses! “Shared equitably?” I think not!
The City Council needs to assert its political will to make changes to and influence adoption of the final budget which, according to the amended charter, “shall be by a favorable vote of at least a majority of the authorized membership of each of the City Council and the Parish Council.” It takes the concurrence of three parish and three city council members to get the budget approved. City Council members can exert considerable political pressure on the joint funding of 13 LCG departments including Information Services, Municipal Civil Service, Legal/Prosecutor, Finance, President’s Office, Chief Administrators Office, Council Office.
Consideration must be given to how the “shared” funds are determined. For example, the mayor-president is elected parishwide and should be funded accordingly; the actual administrative costs of LCG should reflect the services provided; and, most importantly, the parish and city councils should evenly split the cost of council office operations. Just a few examples of how to “share equitably.”
The proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget review schedule is encouraging; it reflects my thoughts as noted by conducting separate sessions for city and parish budgets. However, the devil is in the details.
The opportunity exists to change the budgeting process. It begins now with the councils working together and with the mayor-president on establishing new budget parameters.
Carpe diem. Seize the day!
Bruce Conque is a former Lafayette council member.