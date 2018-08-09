Readers of the London Times last week found themselves looking at a picture of David Duke wearing the robes of a Grand Wizard 40 years ago.
It seems that Duke will continue to be an embarrassment for Louisiana the rest of his life. Now he has become a minor player in London's latest political brouhaha.
The Times reported that Duke in a 2015 radio show rejoiced in the election of Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the opposition Labour Party, citing his hostility to “Zionism.”
The Times had no trouble finding a picture in its files to go with the story. Duke posed for all the newspapers when he was on the run from English police with orders to deport him as an undesirable illegal immigrant in 1978.
In a career otherwise bereft of light relief, he repeatedly slipped through the dragnet while providing daily photo ops, in full Ku Klux Klan regalia, sans hood, outside such prominent institutions as Scotland Yard and the Houses of Parliament. He was caught only when a newspaper reporter arranged to meet him in a pub and ratted him out, which is a surefire way of landing a scoop.
The Times seemed to have landed another Duke scoop last week when announcing it had “unearthed” the dope about his endorsement of Corbyn. Spoilsports, however, recalled reading the same story in the Sun last year.
Regardless, it is of consuming interest right now, because a powerful strain of antisemitism has emerged within the Labour Party, and Corbyn's renunciations of it have been so half-hearted that it is widely suspected that Duke had a point.
This is not Duke's first foray into British politics, although nobody there paid the slightest attention when he declared, for instance, that Nigel Farage would make the best prime minister. Farage, former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, is a leading Brexiteer and pal of President Donald Trump, another Duke endorsee. Farage has never managed to win a seat in parliament, however, so Duke was talking through his hat.
Trump and Corbyn both repudiated Duke's endorsement and suggested they shouldn't be blamed for what they could not control. True, but it is also true that Duke does not come out in favor of politicians unless he believes they share his fascist views.
As a refugee from the Invisible Empire who became a devotee of the Third Reich, Duke has long been a spent force politically but is always eager to be noticed. He will be delighted that his name is being bandied about in Britain once again.
In the radio interview now being cited by the British press, Duke was speaking with James Thring, who believes that the Holocaust was a hoax and that “Jewish elders” control world financial markets. He also spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally organized at the Houses of Parliament by Corbyn.
Corbyn's success in the leadership election, Duke told Thring, “can be viewed as a positive sign that understanding of the harm being done to the world by Zionism is spreading.”
Corbyn's attempts to condemn the anti-semitic sentiments expressed by various members of his party have failed to convince in large part because he keeps giving a strong expression that he doesn't cotton to Jews either. He initially opposed the removal of a mural in London that showed hooked-nosed bankers playing Monopoly on the bare backs of the enslaved, for instance, citing a previously unsuspected concern for freedom of expression. He had taken the opposite tack when appearing at rallies to protest those Danish cartoons depicting Mohammed with a bomb.
Corbyn finally withdrew his support for the mural, which most people found too crass and cartoonish to warrant artistic license, but since he is also on record as calling members of Hezbollah and Hamas “friends,” Jewish organizations are not inclined to trust him. It is hardly surprising that the Labour Party is split over antisemitism because it is by no means sure what that means. There is a definition drawn up by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, but the party has so far defied calls to adopt it.
Duke, long ago the rabble-rouser of the LSU campus, always refers to himself these days as “Dr.” because he was awarded a degree by the notoriously anti-semitic Interregional Academy of Personnel Management in Ukraine. He is just not relevant in Louisiana anymore.
