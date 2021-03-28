If the name of Fort Rucker, Alabama, is to be changed, it would be fitting to call it Fort Hugh Thompson, to honor the longtime Lafayette resident who is credited with stopping the infamous My Lai Massacre during the Vietnam War.
With last year’s Congressional approval of the National Defense Authorization Act, the door is now open to renaming U.S. military bases that bear the names of Confederate officers.
A lifer in the military, Hugh Thompson settled in the Lafayette area in 1983 after 20 years of service. He worked for the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs in Lafayette for 14 years until his death in 2006. He had a solid reputation for fighting and scraping to get veterans every benefit to which they were entitled.
Thompson (1943-2006) has held a place of honor at Fort Rucker since 2004, when he was inducted into the U.S. Army Aviation Hall of Fame, which is located on the grounds of the fort.
Thompson also holds a place of honor in the U.S. Army in general, being the recipient of the Soldier's Medal — the highest award given by the Army for heroism not involving combat with the enemy. Moreover, his story of courage and moral behavior is found in battlefield ethics manuals around the world, in Norway, England, Australia and the U.S.
He was a scout helicopter pilot in Vietnam, served a few years in Korea, and worked at Fort Rucker as a flight instructor teaching fellow soldiers to fly helicopters. He also served as one of the Army's chief prosecution witnesses in the My Lai Massacre courts-martial, testifying multiple times against those suspected of committing crimes against humanity.
The massacre involved the killing of 504 unarmed Vietnamese women, children and old men by out-of-control U.S. soldiers acting on revenge and "just following orders." That day, March 16, 1968, Thompson and his crew — which also included gunner Larry Colburn and crew chief Glenn Andreotta — were on a reconnaissance mission over My Lai when they spotted the bodies of countless Vietnamese villagers scattered about the landscape. They also observed a wide irrigation ditch filled with the dead and dying.
These shocking sights were more than upsetting. Wanting to do something to prevent further killings, Thompson set down his helicopter and placed himself between 11 unarmed Vietnamese civilians and a platoon of Charlie Company troops who were intent on killing them. The intervention proved successful, and the civilians were evacuated to safety.
After that confrontation, the helicopter crew returned to its base. Thompson slammed down his helmet, and in a very loud and angry voice filed a complaint with his commanding officer:
"They're killing the women and children!" he yelled. "I don't want to have anything to do with an operation like that — ever! That's not what this country stands for."
Thompson's complaint was relayed up the chain of command, and in a matter of minutes, the cease-fire order was issued that stopped the My Lai Massacre.
In March 1998 — 30 years after the massacre — Thompson and his crew were finally recognized for their courage with the Soldier's Medal. During the ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., the presiding officer, Maj. Gen. Michael Ackerman, praised Thompson and his men for upholding core values of the Army — including honor, integrity, personal courage and selfless service.
"What these men did is an example of how Army values held up in the most demanding situation," Ackerman said. "This award...is a tribute to these great soldiers, men who have become legends in their own time, and whose actions on the 16th of March, 1968, have set the standard for all soldiers to follow."
This high standard of courage, integrity and protection of the defenseless is one that every member of the U.S. Armed Forces would do well to emulate. And it would be to the Army's credit to rename Fort Rucker for this man who brought such honor to the uniform of the American soldier.
Trent Angers is a Lafayette journalist and author of "The Forgotten Hero of My Lai: The Hugh Thompson Story."