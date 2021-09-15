Fundraising has been difficult for opponents of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, whether because people are reluctant to contribute for fear of Cantrell’s retribution, or because the candidates who signed up to challenge her aren’t exactly household names among the donor class. Then Hurricane Ida came along and gives Cantrell millions of dollars of free prime-time coverage.
The good news for Cantrell’s opponents is that the elections slated for Oct. 9 have been moved to Nov. 13 due to complications from Hurricane Ida. That’s an extra five weeks to knock on doors, meet people and get commitments from voters.
I wondered why Cantrell took longer than neighboring parishes to enact a curfew. She couldn’t possibly think criminals were going to behave because a storm was approaching. The curfew should have commenced Saturday after those who were last to evacuate left. Maybe Cantrell knew that District Attorney Jason Williams wouldn’t prosecute looters and didn’t want to waste the precious time of her diminished police force.
Cantrell’s legacy as mayor depends on her ability or inability to address crime. Fear of crime affects most citizens and most businesses.
Tourism is the city’s primary economic driver for jobs and tax revenues. Spikes in crime create headlines that damage New Orleans's reputation as a safe place to visit or host conventions, sporting events or festivals.
Cantrell is out of touch with business. She uses the foulest language ever to come out of a New Orleans mayor’s mouth whether she’s addressing business owners, the governor, or other politicians. It makes no difference to Cantrell if they are in her office or on the phone, as told to me by various participants.
“Mayor LaToya Cantrell knows she isn’t facing major competition in this fall’s election, and it’s starting to show," Gambit reported last month. "Herroner was a no-show for the virtual candidates forum sponsored by the New Orleans Coalition,” a group of prominent Democratic and progressive activists, philanthropists, and business leaders that instead endorsed perennial long shot candidate Belden ‘Noonie Man’ Batiste.
“The mayor does not respect community. She does not listen to anyone other than developers and financiers. It’s time for the mayor to learn to respect community,” said Pat Bryant, a member of the coalition and a longtime organizer who is affiliated with Batiste’s campaign. "The mayor is weak, she’s profane, and the word gets around when you’re cussing everyone out. That’s not in our culture."
We each decide who to support for mayor. It’s not healthy for the city’s future if Cantrell waltzes into a second term with little opposition. Cantrell will think her performance was satisfactory.
Politicians who get in trouble usually do so in their last term when they are term-limited. They have nothing to lose politically, and everything to gain financially.
It’s important to force a runoff so Cantrell will publicly debate and go on the record on critical issues facing New Orleans over the next four years.
She’s got a lot to answer for. Restaurant owners in New Orleans tell me Cantrell’s COVID-19 policies send customers to Jefferson Parish. Jefferson politicians joke that they support Cantrell’s reelection because they’ve come to realize having her in office makes them and Jefferson Parish look great (it’s actually customary for politicians to support their peers who are expected to win). She’s failed in handling not just police but tourism, streets, drainage, and commerce.
The only segment Cantrell’s increased during her term as mayor is the homeless population. They contribute nothing to New Orleans. In fact, the homeless discourage commerce when they camp or loiter in front of businesses.
Drive around the city, if you like what you see, vote for the incumbent. Otherwise, find a candidate to vote for to force a runoff so Cantrell will have to debate and discuss her plans for the city’s future.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.