It often takes a crisis to bring leaders from all corners of New Orleans' business, civic, community and nonprofit sectors together, and members of an impressively broad new coalition clearly see one in the rise of violent crime in the city.
Using a recent survey as a jumping-off point, leaders of the new NOLA Coalition said this week that something needs to be done — and offered a platform that everyone should be able to get behind.
A recent New Orleans Crime Coalition Survey reported that an overwhelming number of New Orleanians feel crime has worsened sharply over the past year. More than 80% said the city's crime problem needs urgent action and resources.
The new group wants to see the New Orleans Police Department, the District Attorney’s office, judges and other parts of the criminal justice system step up. It's pushing better monitoring and accountability, more crime-fighting technology and measures to rebuild a depleted NOPD such as enhanced recruitment with higher salaries and incentives.
"This is not a problem without a solution," said Melanie Talia, CEO of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation. Talia, a former assistant district attorney in Orleans Parish, said the police department faces a job vacancy rate of 20%, with 316 out of 1,542 budgeted positions unfilled. A recent Times-Picayune story pegged the number of commissioned officers at below 1,000.
The coalition is also pitching a focus on at-risk youth, with programs supported by an investment of $5 million a year in each of the next three years.
Standing outside the Youth Empowerment Project Recreation Center Tuesday, GNO Inc. President Michael Hecht acknowledged that calls for youth investment and public safety are not new. "But what is new," he said, "is that this is an unprecedentedly broad and diverse group of organizations in the city, all saying in a single voice that this is what needs to be done."
Attorney and GNO Inc. chairman Richard Cortizas, who is also a member of this newspaper’s community advisory board, pitched the coalition concept to Hecht at an executive board meeting. Commitments and involvements quickly grew. As of Thursday, the coalition includes 240 civic and community members, 141 businesses and 99 nonprofit organizations.
"For me, this broad, diverse and unified coalition is important because that is the city I know and believe in," said Cortizas, a partner with the Jones Walker law firm. "And we don’t get economic development if our residents, visitors and friends are not safe. Support for NOPD, our youths, residents and businesses is paramount to our mission across the board."
The coalition’s formation was driven by a surge in violent crime statistics as well as too many terrifying individual incidents, from shootings on Interstate 10 to carjackings in broad daylight. According to data compiled by City Council public safety analyst Jeff Asher, in the first six months of 2022, New Orleans recorded 145 homicides. Asher’s informal look at homicides nationwide shows that per capita, New Orleans is on pace to reclaim its ranking as the most murderous city in the U.S.
Coalition leaders lauded the city's success in managing the pandemic, and urged officials to address crime with a similar focus. Without more urgency, they said, New Orleans' quality of life will continue to diminish, people will leave and the tax base will erode.
It's encouraging to see so many community leaders come together. We hope city leaders will follow their example, put aside the sniping that's dominated the discussion in recent months and join with these concerned citizens to tackle a problem that threatens the city's safety, its economy and its future.