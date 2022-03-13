There's something fishy going on here!! Can YOU write the best punchline and WIN Walt Handelsman's new Cartoon Caption Contest?!

Fish Sandwich
Lots of people are hooked on fishing but maybe not the way this young angler’s about to be!!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 21st in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 17th AT MIDNIGHT.
[Note: Unfortunately, Last week’s full list of caption contest finalists (The crawfish on the psychologist’s couch) got cut off in the print edition. We apologize for the error. Below are those great punchlines.]
Dale Stout, Colorado Springs, CO: “I think I’m going cray cray.”
Jason Bone, New Orleans: “Am I paranoid or is that a recipe book?”
Mary Alice Hale, Breaux Bridge: “I feel like I’m being torn apart at both ends!”
Stan Johnson, Hammond: “I have a real fear I’m going to lose my head!”
Mia Barfield, Baton Rouge: “Fridays are the worst this time of year.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “First-off, doc, your waiting room could use some new magazines.”
Celeste Ellender, Baton Rouge: “I keep hearing sucking noises in my head.”
Bill Cangemi, New Orleans: “I don’t know what it is. I just have this fear of pool parties.”
Paul Stuker, Hammond: “They swore that jumping into the pot was the newest Tik Tok challenge!”
Bob Casey, Covington: “When I was small all the other mudbugs made fun of my straight tail, but Crawdad always said, ‘Don’t worry about it, it’ll keep you outta hot water’.”
Jerry LaHoste, Metairie: "Freud Schmeud! They literally BOIL us alive and then they EAT us! I couldn’t make this stuff up!”
Miguel Soler, New Orleans: “Wait a second! Sausage, potatoes, garlic… that’s a grocery list!!”
Best wishes---Walt