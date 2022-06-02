Hurricane Season in the Atlantic basin officially begins June 1 each year, but a rain event in May a few years ago cost me an engine in a year-old car. Living in New Orleans used to have its advantages, but street drainage isn’t one of them.
Parts of the city have parks that absorb rainwater, as concrete, asphalt and buildings have reduced open space. The long-term solution for rain events is to incorporate green spaces citywide to assist in stormwater draining.
It has to be part of an integrated system as a whole; parks retain water while drainage pumps remove water. Pumping and storage work together, and both will always need to be improved and upgraded because we choose to live in a place that’s partly below sea level. Stormwater storage compensates for the gap between the pumping rate and rainfall intensity. Man cannot live by pumps alone.
New Orleans has a number of drainage projects in various stages of development, each designed to retain millions of gallons of stormwater: the Pontilly Neighborhood Stormwater Network, the Hagan Lafitte project, the Mirabeau Water Garden and the Broadmoor DPS 01 project. When the city completes a hazard mitigation project, additional points are awarded in the Community Rating System, which reduces flood insurance rates for all Orleans Parish residents.
So it’s difficult to understand why anyone would oppose spending $18 million in federal money on improving drainage for City Park and surrounding neighborhoods, which is what the Lakeview City Park Hazard Mitigation Project proposes.
And yet in the session that is set to end Monday, the Louisiana Legislature seriously considered doing just that. House Bill 1042 by state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, a Republican who represents parts of New Orleans and Metairie, would have delayed or even blocked the project and piled on new costs without providing the funds to pay for what the bill would require.
In legislative jargon, “that dog don’t hunt.” The state has no money in this local project, which relies on $18 million from the feds and $2 million from the city. The stormwater drainage project is being led by New Orleans as one of its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects. City Park has been engaged with the project team on the design of the drainage system and its impacts on the park. The city submitted the plan to FEMA, which reviewed the proposal before agreeing to fund it. An RFP was issued to select an engineering firm to begin design, which is 90% complete.
HB1042 would have added an expense to City Park without addressing the overarching concern, which is the reliability of the stormwater system itself. The bill required City Park to hire a civil engineer and a horticulturist, neither of which can ensure that the municipal drainage system is maintained and can function during a named storm or other rain event.
Long-term monitoring and maintenance for municipal drainage systems are managed by the Sewerage & Water Board.
Although the bill narrowly passed the state House, it died in the Senate Finance Committee this week. That should come as a relief to New Orleans residents whose homes are at risk of flooding.
If Hilferty wants to help City Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, she should seek assurances from the City Council and the S&WB regarding long-term maintenance and monitoring of this specific drainage project, rather than advance misplaced legislation that creates a financial burden.
Hilferty, who lives in nearby Lake Vista, had said she hoped the bill would quell concerns from some area residents that the project would actually put their properties at higher risk. But complaints that the project will increase flooding are false. The 100-year-storm depth map for the project estimated that flooding would decrease in the neighborhoods.
No one can predict accurately where or when the storms will strike, but we all know they’re going to come. When they do, it’s good that the Lakeview City Park Hazard Mitigation Project will be underway, not under state legislation.
