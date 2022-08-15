Over the last two years, I’ve been candid about Louisiana’s literacy crisis. Let’s continue.
Our Nation’s Report Card provides helpful information. In 2011, the average Louisiana fourth grader scored 210 of a possible 500 points on their reading test. Eight years later, the average remained 210. Only 55% of Louisiana’s fourth graders have been “at or above” basic in reading for a decade. We flatlined.
The results aren’t better in comparison to other states. In 2011, 43 states were outperforming Louisiana’s fourth graders. By 2019, that number had grown to 47. Over an eight-year period, we got lapped.
Neighboring states committed to literacy. For example, Mississippi did in 2013 and saw a 10% increase in fourth grade reading performance. Today, only nine jurisdictions in the country outperform Mississippi. If Louisiana had been literacy-focused back then, we could have similar results today. We weren’t and we don’t.
Just over two years ago, when I was appointed state superintendent, I emphasized that literacy would be a top priority. The energy from community members, educators, parents, and policymakers is encouraging. Together, we’re meeting this generational challenge head-on. It’s what our kids deserve. It’s what our state needs.
We’re implementing the science of reading — a fancy way of saying we’re going "back to the basics." These phonics-based techniques are effective at teaching children how to read. Letters make sounds, sounds make words, words make sentences, sentences make paragraphs, and so forth. We all know this — it’s how most of us learned to read, not with confusing, complicated techniques.
Louisiana’s LEAP test data from last school year showed a 3% increase in students mastering English. This is the most significant increase since 2016. This growth is a testament to educators and students working diligently. The shifts are beginning to work.
This progress is a nice start, but all students must be able to read. I’ve been most concerned about this year’s third and fourth graders. They were kindergarteners and first graders when schools were closed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Without question, these students have faced unprecedented disruptions impacting their primary years. They’re receiving laser-focused support.
These are a few ways in which we are supporting our students:
- We’re training every elementary teacher and principal in the science of reading. Further, in collaboration with higher education, colleges are teaching education candidates the same. Additionally, we positioned about 300 literacy coaches statewide to support teachers and students.
- We created ready-to-use intervention materials to meet student deficits and have made them available statewide at no cost. We also recognize students need access to books. We will supply more books to students and encourage them to read for fun which has been too often neglected.
- We developed nationally recognized tutoring modules for reading. Also, we’ll provide vouchers so parents can hire reading tutors outside of the school setting. Next-generation technology will be deployed to support individualized student instruction.
- We’ve proposed the state’s first accountability system to measure school quality in kindergarten through second grade. This system will determine the reading level and growth of every child. It will provide an honest look at the quality of every elementary school, an indicator unavailable today.
- We’ll be straightforward with parents about their child’s reading ability. For too long, parents have not been provided with clear information or resources to help them support their children. As the child’s first — and foremost — teachers, parents deserve to be well-informed.
We all have work to do. Please consider any role you can play as an individual or as part of a church, club or organization. Don’t let this book sit on the shelf; our future needs you to jump into the pages. If we work together, we can write a new chapter on the literacy crisis and experience a true Louisiana reading revival.
Cade Brumley is state superintendent of education.