This past month, $2 billion of new wealth was created by startups born out of the New Orleans ecosystem within the last 10 years. According to Lucid Founder Patrick Comer, “Together, these transactions will pour over $500 million of new capital into the market across over 300 families.”
But the success of Levelset, Lucid, Geocent, Big Easy Bucha and Turbosquid is about more than commas and zeros. It’s about the successful application of homegrown resources to catalyze place-based innovation. These exits showcase the direct impact of entrepreneurship: job creation, tax revenue and wealth creation.
In a word: opportunity.
When a company sells, it is not the end, but a beginning. The flywheel is spinning, building velocity as locals now have the tools to start new ventures: mentors, talent, capital, experience, and networks. More importantly, this dynamic has exponential potential because startups birth new leadership with energy and vision. This dynamic won’t conquer every problem, but it is a promising foundation of civically engaged individuals leaning into innovative solutions for a sustainable community.
In 1999, a small group met in the Loa Bar at The International House hotel to start a conversation about how entrepreneurship might reverse decades of decline and brain drain. What emerged was a simple first step: a $10,000 contest for the best business idea. Hundreds applied, dropping off their business plans in a box on a front porch.
We have come a long way.
And we are halfway there. Ecosystem leader Brad Feld suggests it takes 40 years to create a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem. And even then, not so much a finish line as a new culture of belief and action. Let’s agree that the New Orleans ecosystem works. Show me another proven strategy that can create quality jobs and vitalize New Orleans.
Now, the real work must begin. Local leaders must make fostering entrepreneurship a priority and focus resources to support new idea creation. And we need to ensure that wealth creation is spread out amongst all in the community.
What specifically can we do? Encourage for-profit investors and accelerators to enter the market. Entrepreneurs be first-check investors and mentors to new founders. Universities increase their role in the ecosystem. Government creates long-term incentives that attract and retain startups and their employees. Fund the nonprofit sector to sustain the necessary operations to support all entrepreneurs at the earliest stage. High schools install entrepreneurship curriculum. Local media tells the story of the startup community while also holding us accountable to equitable, inclusive behaviors. The newly wealthy apply their influence and resources to help solve the big problems in the community. Flush out bad players. Invite entrepreneurs to be on civic boards. Celebrate the failures.
If we do the above, we will see more startups, more jobs, and more exits. And change.
Yes, this activity will create issues. Get ready.
The ultimate test of the success of the entrepreneurial experiment should not just be measured by how much wealth is created, but how these new leaders foster a healthy, equitable sustainable city for all.
Today, let’s celebrate the small victories. For what it says about us and what, together, we are capable of. It is a true testament of the grit and deep passion for this community that we have arrived at this moment. A moment no less deserving of the bear hugs and cathartic tears that erupted after No. 37 found a way to a ball leaving the foot of the Falcons punter.
The infrastructure to support local startups is in place. The responsibility to sustain the movement lies with all of us. Let’s get back to work for the next 20-year run. Future generations will thank us.
What if it works.
Tim Williamson is founder of The Idea Village/Krewe de Nieux/The Nieux Society.