Are you mad or are you angry?
I mean, what does it take for us as a community to really get fed up? One more ... two more ... 10 more Black children in our streets? Are you mad or are you angry?
I’ll tell you what I am. I’m mad. I’m angry. I’m hurt, heartbroken, frustrated and confused, and on so many levels.
As a church leader, community partner, and son of New Orleans, I cannot understand why one human being would think that it’s OK to harm another, especially one who has not done harm to them. Every time we lose another young person, we lose a piece — an incredibly significant thread in the tapestry of our future.
Ja’mere Alfred and his family were members of The City of Love Church. He was a good child who was doing what children are supposed to do. Being a good student, flourishing in extracurricular activities, and obeying his parents. What more can you ask for? He was only 14 years old when he was gunned down in an apparent drive-by on — of all days — Christmas night. This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year! There is nothing wonderful in losing a child, only wonder. Wondering why, how, who and what for?
So, if you are a leader, parent, relative, friend, elected/appointed official, community stakeholder, I ask you again — ARE YOU MAD OR ARE YOU ANGRY?
While all deaths like Ja’mere’s are painful, it’s all the more painful for a parent and community to know that the child was a model to his peers, and all the more frustrating when you know that the parents had taken every precaution to protect and position him for success in life. The adage that parents shouldn’t have to bury their children is lost in this current climate of emboldened violence and poverty exacerbated by the unprecedented pandemic, and a plethora of unresolved socio-economic and educational factors.
There have been over 200 homicides in New Orleans this year. Five of those were children under the age of 16, and all five were Black. They were our future generations of New Orleanians who should have been leading and serving in our communities for the remainder of this 21st century and beyond.
How much more can we afford to bear? Allow me to answer that for you. NO MORE! We can’t afford it because our families can’t be afraid to do simple day-to-day activities, like going to the store; our city can’t thrive and grow its economy if businesses are afraid to invest in it; and our hearts can’t keep breaking with every “breaking news” alert.
If you’re reading this, please don’t let the light go down on Ja'mere or any of our young people and the families who have lost loved ones to senseless violence. So, get mad, get angry, but most of all, get into some good trouble.
Remember, justice starts with us — the community. Find ways to support our police department and the city’s administration. Ask questions and demand answers. Become a community partner and tell someone if you know something that will bring justice for our children and others. Most importantly, each and every one of us needs to vote, every election cycle, for the candidate that will best serve our communities and when they don’t — vote them out.
I promise to do all I can to work with the decision-makers, seek accountability and transparency in existing and future plans, develop and implement programming to educate and support our citizens.
So, I’ll ask you one last time, are you mad or are you angry?
Bishop Lester Love is the lead pastor of The City of Love Church.