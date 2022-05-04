There’s so much dysfunction in Congress and the Biden administration that when something in our state Capitol works properly during this legislative session, it’s worth pointing out.
Last week, the House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations voted — four times — against establishing a state minimum wage and setting the rate above $7.25 per hour. The committee didn’t want to phase in a higher wage for all workers, state employees and restaurant workers, and it did not want voters statewide to decide the issue.
The committee system in the legislature is supposed to kill bad bills so that the full House and Senate can focus time discussing critical issues that various committees thought were worthy of passage. In fact, before term limits, most committees developed a seniority of expertise, members who actually knew their committee’s subject matters. They could speak on the floor with authority, answer questions and dispel rumors.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has had raising the minimum wage as a campaign plank in both of his winning elections, and as part of his legislative package every year, and yet the Legislature has never backed the idea. A new governor will be elected next year.
Legislators should provide community colleges the support needed to beef up skills training that regional employers require, especially since funding is no problem right now. Colleges ought to be given financial incentives to teach what employers say will grow jobs. Students should get tuition breaks for enrolling in and completing those courses and regional businesses should get tax breaks for hiring the graduates.
That kind of program would grow jobs within the state for existing employers, creating career ladders for local workforces with thriving employment opportunities and harmony within communities as incomes far exceed minimum wage.
Democrats and labor unions are usually the voices supporting minimum wage. There are no minimum wage workers in labor unions. They couldn’t afford the union dues.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 1.1 million workers in 2020 with wages at or below the federal minimum made up 1.5% of all hourly workers.
COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the labor market. I don’t know of any businesses that pay minimum wage today. Market forces have prevailed, and most hourly employees earn double or more what some stooge campaigned on offering for votes.
Democrats in Louisiana want to fight their way to the bottom instead of figuring out how to compete at the top, to be the state where workers, taxpayers and employers want to come instead of leave. Numbers and facts don’t lie. Politicians do.
Ignoring the continuing reality of outmigration, population and businesses heading elsewhere doesn’t make those problems go away. Enhancing giveaways and poverty programs like expanding Medicaid and dependence on federal funding provides exactly the wrong incentives if we want to be competitive with other southern states.
Does Louisiana want to attract people with skills, work ethic and assets or minimum wage workers and people dependent on government assistance? Watch and see what the governor and legislators spend their time on from now to June 6, and you’ll likely know the answer.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.