Since the sixth century, as a general rule of evidence, Roman law stated, “Proof lies on him who asserts, not on him who denies.” In the United States we believe in “innocent until proven guilty,” a phrase picked up from Sir William Garrow in 1791.
That is, unless someone calls you a racist. Then for some reason, the burden of proof switches from the accuser to the defendant to prove that he or she is not a racist.
How do you defend yourself in the court of public opinion? Especially if the accusations are from private conversations.
It is particularly bothersome when the “r” word is used in politics. It only seems to be used in one direction, Blacks calling Whites racists. Let me correct that. Racism is only used against Republicans.
Oddly enough, it was the Republicans in Congress who voted to free the slaves, the ultimate vote on racism in our country’s lifetime.
Democrats believed slavery was too important to the economy and voted against freedom for Black Americans. Maybe that’s why so many Democrats today want to remove historical references to the Civil War, so as they move farther to the left Democrats can rewrite history to fit their current day skew.
Joe Biden made public comments on the air to The Breakfast Club's Black radio host on May 22, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.” The former vice president was forced to apologize for his racist and dehumanizing remarks, but I don’t recall anyone in the media calling him a racist for what he said.
Jobs and education are the only ways and means to defeat systemic racism. President Donald Trump has a clear record of lowering the unemployment rate among Blacks and Hispanics, which means more were working than during the Obama/Biden years.
In 2019, U.S. median household income increased 6.8% to a record high of $68,700 and the nation’s poverty rate fell by 1.3% to 10.5%, the lowest rate since estimates were first published in 1959 and the fifth consecutive decline.
Trump did for the Black college community in 45 days of assuming office something that the first African American president didn’t do in eight years — after repeated requests. Trump moved the HBCUs into the White House from the Department of Education, making them a priority through executive order and creating a White House Initiative to Promote Excellence and Innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
The economic impact of forcing racism into sports venues is showing up. The NFL opened this season mixing the politics of racism with football using social-justice messaging.
Kneeling during the national anthem doesn’t justify bringing politics into professional sports. If the 80 NFL players arrested for domestic abuse over the last 20 years put a social justice slogan on their helmet, they shouldn’t be forgiven for their abhorrent behaviors.
Painting “End Racism” in end zones won’t do much on Monday or Tuesday mornings when viewers return to work. Pregame shows and even the second Monday night game commentators talked about Black Lives Matter.
Viewership was down 10% (8 million fewer) over last year during the first week of NFL games when most anticipated the audience would increase due to the pandemic preventing stadium attendance.
Is the endgame suggested by NFL players just protesting? The NFL has achieved a shrinking audience, not a reduction of racism or police brutality.
Prejudices and the power to create categories where people favor their own groups over others have always existed. The lists include race, class, culture, language, gender, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, citizenship, ability, and other dimensions of difference.
Many believe that diversity of cultural and individual differences fosters resilience and facilitates well-being and positive academic and mental health outcomes.
It’s how we choose to address those issues of difference that matters. It has to be bigger and broader than portraying Whites in an unfairly negative manner if the real goals include peace, harmony and cooperation.
Otherwise, when the facts aren’t on your side in a disagreement, instead of pounding on the table, just holler racism at your opponent and change the rules of the game.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.