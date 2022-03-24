Louisiana legislators are back at it. This time it’s their annual regular session. Five weeks ago, they wrapped up their special reapportionment session to redraw numerous political boundaries based on the 2020 U. S. Census Bureau population data.
Gov. John Bel Edwards signed bills drawing districts for the Public Service Commission and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Edwards did not have the moxie to sign or veto legislation creating new Louisiana House and Senate districts. Instead, he allowed those bills to become law without his signature. Recently, a federal lawsuit was filed against those legislative districts because plaintiffs believe there weren’t enough new Black seats. Think the governor knew that lawsuit would happen?
Edwards vetoed the six districts drawn for the U.S. House of Representatives and passed by the legislature.
“This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act,” he said. “The Legislature should immediately begin the work of drawing a map that ensures Black voices can be properly heard in the voting booth. It can be done and it should be done.”
There are five White Republicans and one Black Democrat representing Louisiana in Congress. Edwards pointed out that the latest Census showed the percentage of White people in Louisiana declined during the past decade while the number of minority people increased, resulting in African Americans now making up a third of the state’s population — meaning Louisiana should have two districts in which Black candidates have a reasonable chance of winning the election.
Friday, 11 days into the regular session, legislators have to decide if they want to hold a veto session — which, under law, will happen automatically unless a majority of lawmakers declare that it’s not necessary. During a veto session, it takes a two-thirds vote in each house to override the governor, historically a difficult task.
The House has 68 Republicans and would need every one of them, plus a couple of Democrats or no-party representatives, to go against Edwards. The Senate has 27 Republicans, one more than the two-thirds needed to overturn a gubernatorial veto.
Legislators who have good relationships with their members of Congress are in a tough spot, especially in north Louisiana. In order to draw a second Black district, the only congressional seat held by a woman, Julia Letlow, a widow and mother, would likely be eliminated. That doesn’t matter to Edwards, the Black Caucus, or any women’s groups because she’s a Republican.
The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed to enforce the 15th Amendment of the Constitution: The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.
But should race be the only factor considered when reapportioning seats?
No matter how well-intentioned Congress was, it set up a system that has problems. There’s no equivalent law that seeks to make it more likely that women like Letlow be elected.
Most people don’t consider themselves racist, yet they elect people who create racial divisions by gerrymandering, and then complain or litigate if the lines aren’t racist enough. Go figure.
If diversity and inclusion are the goals, why are Blacks and Whites the only contenders? The 144 people in the Legislature come from all walks of life and all corners of Louisiana and represent many ethnicities and religions. Where do you stop with the quotas? Maybe legislators should start listing their heritage.
Lawmakers can revisit congressional districts during their regular session if they don’t get the two-thirds vote required for a gubernatorial override. The Louisiana Supreme Court will intervene if no legislative or gubernatorial resolution is reached.
Let’s hope they resolve the lines before congressional qualifying this summer to avoid litigation.