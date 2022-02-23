Duane Evans, interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana, will be doing a bit of Jason Williams’ job as District Attorney. It’s too bad that President Joe Biden hasn’t followed through on getting Keva Landrum, his reported choice, into the post on a permanent basis. Landrum has been a DA and criminal court judge, so she knows about prosecuting criminals.
State Attorney General Jeff Landry has also weighed in, “We haven’t seen any cases being worked here (New Orleans) — in fact, I think you see a rise in cases here because criminals do not fear prosecution and they do not fear going to jail.” Landry does not have jurisdiction in Orleans Parish unless he’s asked to join or take over an investigation, or unless the district attorney’s office recuses itself.
Maybe Jason Williams, a defense attorney before he was elected Orleans Parish’s chief prosecutor, will have an epiphany and begin doing the job for which he swore an oath, and protect citizens instead of spending his staffers' time getting criminals out of jail.
With violent crime on the rise, Williams is reshuffling his staff, trying to make us think he can figure out how to make defense lawyers prosecutors. But he’s just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.
While Williams was on the City Council, he tried to cut the DA’s budget. Now that Williams is the DA, he told his progressive friends on the council that he needs a million dollars more for his office. But then he got caught not doing his job.
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission’s recent report, Williams “failed to follow the legally-mandated Article 701 right to a speedy trial deadline in a majority of 2021 felony arrests. More than 1,500 felony arrests did not have a decision whether charges would be accepted for prosecution within deadlines established by the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure.
As a result, 59% of felony suspects were either released from custody or court-supervised bail bond requirements without being prosecuted for any crime. Analysis shows that violent and weapons felony arrests were more likely than other types of charges to go without screening decisions within legal deadlines.”
If the council gives Williams more money, the members he didn’t endorse for their election should be in charge of holding him accountable for whatever promises he makes.
Over his first year in office, Williams avoided weighing in on bond amounts at most initial appearances in Magistrate Court. Suddenly, however, his prosecutors are pushing hard for six-figure bail amounts.
Williams attacked previous DA Leon Cannizzaro for techniques to protect and get witnesses to testify against perpetrators. Now Williams excuses the horrific situation created by his releasing repeat offenders from custody by complaining that he can’t get witnesses to testify against gangsters. What a surprise.
It seems like Williams has the same disease that Joe Biden has of forgetting what he said, did, and learned as a legislator as soon as he became responsible for running a major operation. Some might call that hypocritical.
The failure of Williams to do his job has consequences. MCC reports homicides are up 79% compared to 2019, with 34 murders already in 2022. Carjackings are up 421% relative to 2019, with 73 carjackings so far in 2022. Shootings are sharply higher, up 220% since 2019.
NOPD knows who the 50 worse criminals are on city streets. Let’s try arresting, prosecuting and sending them away instead of engaging in more meetings, news conferences and finger-pointing. And we’d better hurry.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.