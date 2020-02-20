When the first woman and next man land on the South Pole of the Moon in 2024, it will be an achievement all of humanity can celebrate. NASA is committed to that goal through a program we call Artemis, and here in Louisiana you have a front-row seat to the progress.
Today, NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans is building a rocket that will make history — just like back in the 1960s when the Michoud workforce directly supported our nation’s first trip to the moon as they manufactured rocket stages for the Apollo program.
A new generation of engineers, technicians, and support staff at Michoud are making a great leap forward by manufacturing the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket ever built, and sections of NASA’s Orion spacecraft for the first woman and next man’s upcoming journey to the moon. What we learn there will enable American astronauts to land and survive on the next frontier: Mars.
Each time I visit the Michoud facility I see more tangible progress toward the SLS’ first launch, Artemis I. Not only have we designed and engineered the world’s most powerful rocket, we simultaneously built the infrastructure, developed the workforce and operated one-of-a-kind tooling to manufacture the Artemis I core stage: With all four RS-25 engines attached, it is the largest rocket stage NASA has built since the Saturn V for the Apollo program.
To begin the new year, Michoud again made history as the SLS core stage rolled out of the factory and was delivered to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for testing to help ensure success for Artemis I. This historic rollout provided a visual reminder of Louisiana’s importance in that mission and showed its workforce can rise to challenges presented during first-time production. As I write this, we are setting our sights on achieving future milestones, and the Michoud team is preparing more rocket components for integration to fly in future Artemis missions.
In the upcoming year, we will also focus on maintaining and developing our workforce, meeting the needs of Michoud Assembly Facility tenants, and updating facilities impacted by storms or age to keep our NASA team strong in Louisiana. Michoud will build on its $840 million economic output and the $107 million it generates in federal, state and local tax revenues. The facility will foster its relationships with industry around the nation to complement the development and production work that 1,100 companies are doing in 44 states to support the SLS program. But perhaps our most important contribution in 2020 will be to the Artemis generation.
NASA and our nation will remain focused on outreach to our youth in science, technology, engineering and math education to assure our next generation workforce is trained, ready and capable. We will strengthen academic partnerships like our National Center for Advanced Manufacturing for research, advanced manufacturing technology and material evaluation techniques. With the promise of a robust future workforce on board, we look forward to many more decades of making history at Michoud.
I am thankful for the long hours given, hard work done, and unwavering dedication shown in this community to achieve the agency’s next phase of human space exploration. I could not be more excited or proud about the Michoud workforce’s accomplishments.
As we prepare to go again to the moon, sustainably, with an eye toward Mars, NASA will rely on the decades of expertise cultivated at the Michoud Assembly Facility and New Orleans.
Jody Singer is director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, which manages the Michoud Assembly Facility.