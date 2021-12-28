Twelve cities have broken annual records for homicides, Baton Rouge is among them. There were three weeks to go in the year when that snapshot was taken. Of those dozen cities that have already surpassed the grim milestones for killings, five topped records that were set or tied just last year, according to ABC News.
Experts say there are a number of reasons possibly connected to the jump in homicides, including strained law enforcement staffing, a pronounced decline in arrests, and continuing hardships from the pandemic. Still, there is no clear answer across the board.
Recently, I spoke with Josh Guillory, Lafayette's mayor-president who has been on the job for two years. He exudes the energy and enthusiasm necessary to find the efficiencies, with accountability, that the changing economy dropped on us. Guillory has been tackling old problems but using his new approaches.
COVID-19 hit two months after Guillory took over. He inherited an $18 million deficit which would balloon to $28 million if he did nothing. The brand-new mayor cut $29 million out of a $630 million budget and averted the pain of substantial cuts later.
“Lafayette experienced an uptick in crime during 2020, the same way most cities did during COVID. We increased the number of officers on the streets and increased police pay, which made police recruitment much easier.” Guillory took the exact opposite approach that the “Defund the Police” movement took around the country.
Public Works had been the largest department in Lafayette government. “We broke up Public Works into three separate agencies: Drainage; Traffic, Roads, & Bridges; and everything left remained in the old Public Works. This administrative change reduced bureaucracy and saved taxpayers' money with public-private partnerships that got contracts out quicker.
"For the first time, Lafayette is up to date with its road overlay program,” Guillory said proudly.
Another public-private partnership that Guillory has implemented can do more with less within the city’s recreational swimming and tennis programs. “Government models are broken, not the people,” said Guillory. By contracting with successful local organizations, Lafayette has more kids enjoying sports with enthusiastic coaching while saving $100,000 in each program’s budget.
This kind of thinking can quickly transfer to other areas of government.
When dealing with COVID-19, Guillory said, “We set up a medical task force first. It cleared all future plans to make sure we didn’t create worse problems as new operations were added to deal with the pandemic. Lafayette was the first parish to operate a drive-through screening site."
After making fiscal cuts in anticipation of an economic downturn due to the pandemic, Guillory created an emergency “safe shop," business people advising on how to deal with the challenges of doing business safely.
“We consulted with local businesses to ensure broad participation and a successful transition. Lafayette became the first parish to open up after the state lockdown and achieved record sales tax collections, shoring up city/parish revenues,” according to Guillory.
While supporting the remaining oil and gas jobs, especially in the service industry businesses which have survived Joe Biden’s anti-fossil fuels policies, Guillory has been working to diversify the economy with more technology jobs by investing in fiber and broadband.
“Amazon responded to our technology investments by locating its first fulfillment center for Louisiana in Lafayette because of our location with two interstates and our willingness to cut through red tape," Guillory said. Capitalizing on Lafayette’s relationship with France, Guillory has met with the French ambassador to the United States to land technology investments.
Partnering with the school board has been significant, but Guillory believes decentralized education would get parents more involved and may lead to a new model in the future.
Mayor Guillory’s philosophy: “Government is here to help citizens make the best decisions, not to make the decisions for them.”
What a novel idea.
