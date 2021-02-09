Here in Louisiana, we find ourselves in the middle of a global conversation about decarbonizing the economy to combat the destructive impacts of climate change. This is undoubtedly a difficult conversation to have, because of our state’s long relationship with carbon-intense industries. But if we choose to ignore the changes going on all around us, we will fall behind environmentally and economically.
As a planner who helps communities think ahead, I see a clear opportunity for all of us to play an active role in shaping Louisiana’s future. It’s time to let go of our attachment to business as usual, assess our situation, and focus on building an abundant future for our kids and grandkids.
Many aspects of this conversation are being driven by market forces: Oil and gas employment has been declining for decades, investors are pulling out of high-emission assets, and wind and solar energy has gotten cheaper and more efficient to produce.
In response to these trends, Gov. John Bel Edwards has established the state’s first Climate Initiatives Task Force, acknowledging the threats and opportunities for the state and charging stakeholders with beginning the planning process for Louisiana’s climate action. “In many ways, Louisiana is the poster child for climate risk,” the governor said. “We are the canary in the coal mine. Beginning today, we want to be the gold standard for climate solutions.”
There are plentiful opportunities to diversify our economy while increasing sustainability. For example, our history with maritime manufacturing has produced a wealth of transferable skills of enormous value — did you know that the only offshore wind farm in the U.S. is in Rhode Island and was built by workers in Louisiana? Or that Galliano-based shipbuilder Edison Chouest has signed an agreement to design, build and operate a $280 million, 260-foot vessel to service wind farms off the New England coast?
We can harness wind energy in the Gulf; clean up thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells; build solar farms; and utilize natural systems for carbon sequestration. And this is just a small picture of what’s possible with our strong skill base and existing infrastructure.
Our state can no longer rely on what used to be. GM has pledged to eliminate gas-fueled cars by 2035, and recently NextEra (the world’s largest producer of wind and solar energy) saw their market capitalization surpass ExxonMobil’s.
Much of our traditional employment capacity is currently going unused in the face of these rapidly accelerating shifts away from fossil fuels, creating suffering for industry workers and families across the state. We must give our people the best opportunity to thrive by embracing the move toward a low-carbon economy.
Failure to adapt to the changing world around us will not only cost us economically but likely also spell devastation for the most vulnerable Louisiana communities — the very places that keep our culture alive and make Louisiana a global destination.
Business-as-usual will continue to produce communities traumatized by climate disasters that include flooding, land loss exacerbated by sea-level rise, and economic disinvestment resulting from reduced productivity. These effects disproportionately fall on the poorest parishes, making the urgency of his transition an economic and an equity issue.
Let’s focus on creating sustainable jobs, closing equity gaps, cleaning up our environment, and promoting economic vitality by putting people and families first. It’s time to focus our investments on clean industries, instead of doubling down on declining markets that leave us more vulnerable to climate disasters. We have more to gain than we have to lose by joining the global energy transition.
Camille Manning-Broome of Baton Rouge is president of the Center for Planning Excellence.