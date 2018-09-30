Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Cajun Cookin’!
This week we had a hoppin’ 248 entries in the caption contest. These were really some of the funniest and most creative we have every received. From fried fly wings (say that three times fast) to frog leg appetizers and everything in between, these were a splendid example of extreme quirkiness!
As always, when we get identical entries we pick the earliest sent in.
Great job, everyone!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Karen Riggleman, Metairie (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Andrew Durdin, Zachary: “If I eat “jambaflya” one more time, I’ll croak.”
Sheri Lindsey, Baton Rouge: “Put that book down, everyone knows that first you make a roux!”
Suzie Huard, Metairie: “Where ya wanna eat? Your pad or mine?”
W. Howard Moses, New Orleans: “Why bother, they all taste like chicken anyway.”
Charlie Marshall, Metairie: “The last time you tried one of those spicy recipes, I couldn’t sit on my lily pad for three days.”
Marie “Mimi” Bargas, Baton Rouge: “Shoo-Fly Pie might be a good choice.”
Philip Pusateri, Metairie: “You know I love fried wings but they just aren’t very filling…”
Vince Caruso, Marrero: “Yeah, right—and where do we get Tabasco sauce out here?”
Fred Watson, Metairie: “Is this going to be another “fly by night” dinner?”
Matt Dubea, Metairie: “No, Tim, we’re not having frog legs for an appetizer.”
Ross Richardson, Bush: “Hey, Forrest, how ‘bout some fly-kabobs, fly Creole, fly gumbo? Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried fly? There’s pineapple fly, lemon fly, coconut fly, pepper fly, fly soup, fly stew, fly salad, flies and potatoes, fly burger, fly sandwich?......”
Well done, folks!!!
~ Walt