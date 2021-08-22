We received 456 entries in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest! Check out the winner and finalists here!

Back to School
We had 456 entries sent in for this week’s Caption Contest! This was a tough one, but we still received so many clever punchlines. From swampy remote learning classes to certificates of appreciation, all the way to mastering the art of ventriloquism. Clever stuff!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Steve J. Crump, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “My mask has put my goal of being a ventriloquist within reach!”
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “AAH… I got my braces off…”
Robert Kohn, River Ridge: “Spent the whole summer trying to get my parents to go play outside!”
Rich Wolf, Westminster, MD: “I got to know all the delivery food guys by name!”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “It only rained on us twice this summer. Once for 23 days and once for 28 days.”
Lucy DeBosier, Baton Rouge: “Found Waldo.”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “I gave my mother a Certificate of Appreciation because she’s a nurse who works in a hospital!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “I learned the difference between a bayou and a swamp in a remote-learning lesson!!!”
Joe Zehner, Metairie: “Over the summer I watched adults act like us kids about masks and vaccinations.”
Chip de Lanzac, Metairie: “I’m proud to say I reached the highest level of every video game known to man.”
Penny DesRoches, Marrerro: “I wished and wished then I imagined and imagined.”
Lance Thompson, Folsom:“My Dad taught me how to play horseshoes, darts, cornhole and Texas Hold’em. All in and now I own his house.”
Richie Schega, Baton Rouge: “It’s on my social media account #BORING.”
Tim Detillier, Lutcher: “Not much. We stayed home and DELT(A) with VARIANT THINGS!!!!!!”
Nancy Holford, Metairie: “I learned how to recite the alphabet in a new way! Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta....”
Charles Theaux, Jr., Ponchatoula: “This summer all I did was enter cartoon contests because everything else was shut down.”
Ray Autrey, Morgan City: “Can’t see my face today, but I had a smile on Grande Isle!”
John Glenn, Tyler, TX: “I survived!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Got invited to a birthday party… that got cancelled. Made plans for Jazz fest… That got cancelled. Planned a trip to my grandma’s… That got cancelled.”
Jan Hill, Metairie: “Mom and dad took us on a virtual vacation to Europe. We ate French fries, Belgium waffles and German chocolate cake.”
Well done, everyone.
Best wishes---Walt