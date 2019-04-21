Walt Handelsman: Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Send in the Clowns!
We had 224 entries in this week’s caption contest and these were really clever! Looks like our Louisiana Legislature makes for easy punch lines with the emphasis on PUNCH! Well done, folks!
(As always, when we have duplicate entries we pick the earliest sent in.)
Here are this week’s winner and finalists.
WINNER:
Bo Bienvenu, Prairieville (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS:
John E. Galloway, Kenner: “The problem with our circus is the elephants and donkeys don’t get along.”
Terry Palmer, Lafayette: “…and they don’t even have to wear this silly costume to get laughs!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “Also known as, “Cirque du So-lame.”
Matt Pfister, Baton Rouge: “Can you call me an Uber? I think I missed Roll Call.”
Louis Crispino, New Orleans: “I just got fired, I can’t compete with those Bozos.”
Bob Cimo, Prairieville: "I applied for a job there. They said I was overqualified."
Russ Kercher, Mandeville: “What makes you think I’m in the Legislature?”
Charles Savoie, Kenner: “I just can’t compete anymore.”
Stephen Servay, River Ridge: “There was no room left in the clown car.”
Nice job, everyone! -- Walt