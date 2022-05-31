In a May 27 editorial entitled "Reject a reckless expansion of concealed-carry guns," the editorialist asked "if a shooting breaks out, does anyone want untrained ordinary citizens pulling out weapons and firing away?"
Yes! Yes! Yes!
I would much rather have a good guy with a gun, whether trained or not trained, shooting back at a bad guy with a gun. At least there exists a chance for those being shot at to have a fighting chance to survive.
The gist of what the editorialist says is saying is that you should not be afforded the possibility of someone who is not "trained" being there to save your life if you are being shot at.
I bet that if you ask every one of the parents whose kids were killed in Uvalde if they wished that an untrained person was there to shoot back at the animal that was shooting and killing their kids, everyone will tell you "Yes!"
PAUL HOGAN
civil engineer
Des Allemands