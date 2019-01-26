If you were wondering what gave Democrat John Bel Edwards a fighting chance to become governor of Louisiana, a deeply red state, the answer could be summed up with, he’s not Andrew Cuomo.
Last Tuesday, on the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the New York governor signed a law allowing late-term abortions up until the baby’s due date in many cases. Edwards has taken us another way.
Late-term abortions are barbaric, cruel and extremely painful for the unborn child. The Lozier Institute, a pro-life advocacy group, reports "Abortions performed after 20 weeks gestation, are gruesome surgical techniques involving crushing, dismemberment and removal of the baby’s body from a woman’s uterus, mere weeks before, or even after, the baby reaches a developmental age of potential viability outside the mother.”
When the bill passed, video shows the New York Assembly Chamber erupting into cheers, with politicians and audience members applauding the legislation. Cuomo directed the One World Trade Center and other landmarks in the state to be lit in pink Tuesday to celebrate the passage of "Reproductive Health Act.” The hubris of using the word "health" to describe a law that will end the lives of so many innocent babies says a lot of how far our culture has gone when it comes to valuing life.
This legislation steeped in the death culture is not coming from the hard-left of the Democratic Party. Cuomo is considered mainstream among Democrats. What’s tragic is currently there are more black babies who are killed by abortionists annually than are born in New York City each year. This legislation will only make it worse.
Unlike Cuomo, and most other elected Democrats, Edwards has been a courageous champion for the unborn. He recently signed a law that will take effect Monday requiring doctors performing abortions to have permission to use nearby hospitals and have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic.
Thanks in part to Edward’s leadership on the anti-abortion cause, Louisiana only has three remaining abortion clinics, down from 7 as recently as 2006. The Center for Reproductive Rights, a pro-abortion rights group based out of, where else, the state of New York, claims upholding the “admitting privileges” law would result in the closing of more Louisiana abortion clinics. Good. More lives saved. More destinies fulfilled.
Edwards' consistent and steady leadership on protecting the unborn in Louisiana has saved lives. Figures show that 10,322 babies died at the hands of abortionists in Louisiana in 2014. In 2017, the number of babies losing their lives in abortion clinics in our state dropped to 8,706. Still too many.
Edwards has also fought Planned Parenthood’s attempt to open an abortion clinic in New Orleans. The case is pending currently in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. And Edwards recently signed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The previous ban was 20 weeks. The constitutionality of the law is currently being fought out in the courts.
Louisiana could not be more different from New York when it comes to the issue of protecting the unborn. During the 2018 legislative session, Edwards signed seven anti-abortion bills into law. They were all easily passed by the Legislature.
Pro-abortion rights Louisiana Democrats hid in the shadows when it came to voting on legislation impacting abortion. State Sen. Karen Carter-Peterson, of New Orleans, also current chairwoman of the Democratic Party, missed five of the seven votes on abortion during the 2018 session.
State Sen. Yvonne Dorsey-Colomb, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, missed seven out of seven votes on abortion in 2018. House Democrats Barbara Norton, Walt Leger, Sam Jenkins and Neil Abramson missed five of the seven abortion-related votes. Since 2010, Abramson has missed 32 of 35 votes on the issue.
Democrat House member Dorothy Hill missed six of the seven votes, and Gary Carter missed all seven this past session. Since first elected in 2016, Carter has missed 23 of 25 votes on abortion legislation.
Louisiana, unlike New York, will end up on the right side of history when it comes to protecting the defenseless, vulnerable and precious babies living in their mother’s womb.
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com. Twitter: @FaganShow.