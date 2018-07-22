Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Beat the Heat!

We had 123 entries into this week’s contest. From brain freezes to really strange sno-ball flavors, all quite clever!

Our winner sent in a very funny punch line that was short and really sounded like something a fish might say.

Stay cool, Eveyone!

The winner and finalists are:

WINNER:

Elizabeth Anne Jenkins, Metairie (punch line lettered into cartoon)

FINALISTS:

Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “Those things give me gill freeze.”

Jean LeBlanc, Baton Rouge:  “Hey!! Everybody… Give him your best sad guppy dog face.”

Lily McCumber (age 10), Lucy McCumber (age 8), Geismar:  “Throw me something, Mister!”

John Turk, New Orleans: “Look at those eyes and the color of his hair! I told you Larry had evolved!”

Donald Landaiche, Donaldsonville: “Just the sight of him sucking on that juicy sno-ball makes my mouth water.”

Stuart Clark, Lafayette:  “Either he’s making fun of the way we look or he’s got a real killer brain freeze.”

Great job, folks…

~ Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

