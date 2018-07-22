Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest Winners!

Beat the Heat!
We had 123 entries into this week’s contest. From brain freezes to really strange sno-ball flavors, all quite clever!
Our winner sent in a very funny punch line that was short and really sounded like something a fish might say.
Stay cool, Eveyone!
The winner and finalists are:
WINNER:
Elizabeth Anne Jenkins, Metairie (punch line lettered into cartoon)
FINALISTS:
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “Those things give me gill freeze.”
Jean LeBlanc, Baton Rouge: “Hey!! Everybody… Give him your best sad guppy dog face.”
Lily McCumber (age 10), Lucy McCumber (age 8), Geismar: “Throw me something, Mister!”
John Turk, New Orleans: “Look at those eyes and the color of his hair! I told you Larry had evolved!”
Donald Landaiche, Donaldsonville: “Just the sight of him sucking on that juicy sno-ball makes my mouth water.”
Stuart Clark, Lafayette: “Either he’s making fun of the way we look or he’s got a real killer brain freeze.”
Great job, folks…
~ Walt