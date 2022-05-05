"We are very grateful, but desperately still need your help!”
Those are words I heard frequently on my recent trip to Poland and Slovakia, where I met with many Ukrainian refugees and saw directly what is happening on the borders.
The visit hit home both personally and professionally, given that I work with the Jewish Federation, and also that our two beautiful daughters are from Ukraine and their two sisters remain there. It was truly heartbreaking to see over 5 million people forced to flee their homeland because of the unjustified actions of the Russian war criminal president, Vladimir Putin.
I met many incredible refugees, including a Christian man who was so proud because his parents had been recognized by the Yad Vashem Memorial as “Righteous Among the Nations” for saving Jews in the Holocaust. Now his escape was aided by a Jewish agency.
I also met an entire orphanage in a small Slovakian train station, where I handed out Saints caps, and every child wanted to just get something given their difficult escape. It brought back memories of when we adopted our daughters from Ukraine; but for the grace of God, our own Yana and Svetlana could easily have been in that train station.
I kept asking myself: Why is all of this happening and when will it end? How many of these people will eventually return to their homeland and how much of their country will still be intact? It is a horrific situation, and it reminds us as Americans that democracy is a precious right and is not free.
Putin’s crimes have resulted in the murder and rape of innocent women and children, atrocities in Bucha, Mariupol and numerous other Ukrainian cities and the senseless death of a mother and her three-month-old newborn in Odessa before their lives together could even begin.
The Jewish community can never forget when the world turned a blind eye in the 1930s and 1940s and, as a result, 6 million perished. What is happening in Ukraine is not the Holocaust, but it is a genocide against innocent people. How much are we willing to accept by allowing Russia to carve up Ukrainian land and change the world order, which has remained in place for nearly 80 years? How many more Ukrainians will be forced to die and leave their country?
Economic sanctions directed against Russia are appropriate, but clearly are not changing Putin’s actions. NATO countries need to do more.
Let’s honor Ukraine’s request for more military equipment. The West must totally stop the purchase of Russian oil and gas. We need to break through the Russian media blackout so that average Russian civilians can know the truth. Let’s strongly reject the voices of isolationism who are on the wrong side of history, so that we never have to look back and say we could have done more to save lives.
It is time for NATO powers to give Putin an ultimatum that either the conflict stops with no further loss of life, or NATO-supported planes will be flying over Ukrainian skies to protect innocent civilians. We have no desire to engage Russia in war, but enough loss of life and destruction have occurred.
Like other dictators, Putin respects power, and I fear that without this ultimatum and action, this immoral war will continue and tens of thousands more will die. We should learn from history that appeasement of brutal and evil dictators does not work, and that what Russia has done cannot be morally condoned by an ethical world.
There are 42 million Ukrainians who are each dealing in their own way with this terrible situation. It is their lives, their families, their homes, their places of memories that are being threatened, if not already destroyed. These are human beings just like you and me. Yet today these innocent Ukrainians struggle for everyday survival in a foreign land or for food, shelter and safety within Ukraine.
It is why what we do as Americans is so important. As requested, let’s continue to give the courageous Ukrainian people the help they need as they fight to protect not only their homeland, but democracy everywhere. Slava Ukraini — Glory to Ukraine!
Arnie Fielkow is chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans, and a former member of the New Orleans City Council.