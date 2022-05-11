In the Louisiana Legislature, you have to know when to fish and when to cut bait. Gov. John Bel Edwards served in the House and is now in his final term, a lame duck. He saw that pearl of wisdom in action with his predecessor.
Prior to this session, Edwards pitched a new bridge over the Mississippi River, but left where and when unanswered. He proposed putting $500 million this year toward the $2 billion project guesstimate (it’s difficult to know how much it will cost until it’s known where the bridge will cross, when it will be built, and the inflation rate).
A new bridge is not needed.
Not because Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said it will be at least a decade before the project begins. Or because Senate Finance Committee Chair Bodi White, R-Central, and House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, R-Houma, who are key players writing and passing any money bills, question whether squirreling away the $500 million for a future project is in the state’s best interest.
But because neighborhoods would be disrupted for many years, costs would be driven up from buying private properties, EPA site evaluations for new bridges take years and whichever communities are disturbed with noise and dirt for the construction would be furious.
Instead, the state should widen existing highways to handle increased traffic on the west side of the river and parallel to the interstate.
Eight years ago, there was a study of something called the West Bank Connector. The idea was an “interstate quality” highway connecting New Orleans with Port Allen on the west side of the Mississippi. It would provide a key evacuation route out of south Louisiana and a bypass around Baton Rouge, and open up thousands of acres along the river for development.
The WBC had transportation benefits: It would relieve congestion on Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge, create an interstate quality connection to the Sunshine Bridge and La. 3127, complete a four-lane route on West Bank from Port Allen to I-310 (via Luling Bridge) and U.S. 90 into New Orleans and offer an alternate evacuation route for hurricanes and emergencies.
It also promised economic benefits: $1 billion to $2 billion annually in new construction projects due to increased accessibility for additional high-quality industrial sites, an additional 500 to 1,000 permanent plant operation employees added each year, plus more jobs in supporting services and shipping.
Increasing use of the Sunshine Bridge near Donaldsonville and the I-310 bridge near Luling, and widening La. 3127 and La. 1, would involve buying sugar cane fields where rights of way already exist, avoiding neighborhoods and delays for environmental impact statements.
State law allows tolls or user fees on existing roads and bridges if they are improved or expanded ... another plus, if needed.
Infrastructure czar Mitch Landrieu has hundreds of billions in federal dollars to give away. Surely hurricane evacuation routes and supply chain solutions ought to get his attention.
State highways running parallel to I-10 on the west side of the Mississippi from Donaldsonville to Port Allen would enhance commerce in Ascension, St. James, St. John and St. Charles Parishes.
Then one day, a governor with real leadership and vision can work with our congressional delegation to fund and extend I-49 south and west from Lafayette to New Orleans, providing another alternative for truckers and west bank hurricane evacuation.
In the meantime, Edwards should cut that fishing line for a new bridge, and bring home something his constituents can begin enjoying sooner rather than later.
