Casinos in Louisiana do ban gambling addicts to preserve them from financial ruin, but not out of the goodness of their hearts.
Only if a problem gambler puts his name on a “self-exclusion list” does state law forbid casinos to let him play. Until that happens, everything's on the house for big losers. If your hotel room and all food and drink are “comped,” it's a fair bet you have a problem.
The preamble to the law on problem gambling gives the industry credit for its willingness to “stand up and take responsible actions to address social problems,” and no doubt it is possible to possess a casino license and a conscience at the same time. But when encouraging suckers to lose as much as possible is your job, it cannot be easy to switch roles and become the addict's savior.
Even allowing, as the preamble to the statute claims, that the “vast majority of the men and women who are their customers can enjoy their games responsibly,” casinos have a natural soft spot for the ones who can't.
But once a customer has asked to be put on the list of the banned, casinos guilty of a “pattern of willful failure to exclude” risk having their licenses revoked by the state Gaming Control Board. The state is loath to crack down on casinos, given the upheaval that would mean for customers and employees. Despite years of evidence to the contrary, politicians adhere to the notion that the gambling industry keeps taxes down and boosts the state economy, moreover.
Still, sanctions are available, which must be one reason self-exclusion seems to be working just fine, and there might be fewer of those “social problems” — suicides, bankruptcies, crime and marital breakdowns — if more losers volunteered for it.
There is one class of customer casinos need no encouragement to ban. The odds favor the house in all casino games, but, on the blackjack table, smart players can offset that advantage by card counting. Keeping track of what cards have been played and adjusting strategy accordingly is the key to success in many games, bridge included, and is perfectly fair. But casinos are not in business to promote fairness. Blackjack players who count, or are suspected of counting, have always been personae non gratae in American casinos. If they think you are not dumb enough to lose, out you go.
Under legislation passed this year, Louisiana casinos are not allowed to show card counters the door. You can still get thrown out for cheating or other ungentlemanly behavior, but not on account of “skill level.” At last the time has come to give the sucker an even break.
Well, that's what the law says. But just try to win a few hands with judicious use of the noggin. Card counters report that nothing has changed. The law does not let the Gaming Control Board revoke a casino license for punishing “skill level.” A few complaints have been lodged but the law does not “require” state police to enforce it, a spokesman says, so this “appears to be a civil matter between the patron and the licensee.”
The law was passed unanimously and its purpose is perfectly clear. But, although state police includes a whole new Gaming Division and the Control Board sits atop the entire industry, casinos can flout it with impunity. Your tax dollars at work.
Those commercials showing happy winners at your friendly local casino are all the more of a lie given the card counting ban. Some patrons will get lucky from time to time, but the house cannot be beaten in the end.
It is unlikely that even the most skilled counters are going to put a casino out of business, but they are evidently much feared and employees are taught how to spot them, Declining the free booze will raise suspicions that you might intend to win, while sitting out some hands will suggest you have been keeping tabs on the run of the cards. Still, a string of low cards is not necessarily followed by a high one, and counting is an inexact science.
It may not work either. I once interviewed a successful card counter, who showed me how it is done, and I tried it out a couple of times. Sad to relate, I never did manage to win enough hands to make myself unwelcome.
But if the gambling industry doesn't like card counters, it doesn't matter what the law says. Who do you think is in charge around here?
