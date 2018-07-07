Government is at its worst when it stifles competition.
One of the great misconceptions about monopolies is they are created by the free market. They're not. Government creates monopolies. A perfect example is the case of Harrah's Casino parent company, Caesars Entertainment, owning exclusive rights to operate in New Orleans through the year 2024.
Not surprisingly the casino company recently tried to get that sweetheart deal extended even though it doesn't expire for six years. The extension would have meant Caesars would be able to exclusively operate, free of competition, in the tourist-rich city of New Orleans through the year 2054.
Legislation approving the extension flew through the House but the Senate demanded much more from Caesars and the company's lobbyist eventually had the legislation's sponsor, Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, pull the bill during the regular session. But we've learned Gov. John Bel Edwards tried to resurrect the deal at the last minute and toyed with the idea of introducing legislation in the last special session.
The governor was so desperate to get something passed he hired a company with no experience in studying the gambling industry and paid it $32,000 in taxpayer dollars to determine if the state was getting a fair deal by extending the exclusive Caesars license three decades. And he gave the company only one week to do the study. One week!
The governor claimed he only gave Chartic consultants one week to study the Caesars deal because he wanted to have the findings in hand to help him decide whether to try one more time to pass legislation extending Caesars exclusive operating license for thirty years. One week to study a thirty-year exclusive license; only in the world of government does that makes sense.
It seems the only thing the one-week Chartic study did was compare the tax rates other casinos paid in other states. The study did not determine what the state might have received if the exclusive license to operate in New Orleans were put out to bid — which is of course the only question the governor and legislators should be asking. You never really know what something is worth until it's put out to bid and you see what companies are willing to pay for it.
The one-week study found that typically casinos operating under an exclusive license pay more in taxes than those that have to compete. Big shocker, right? The real question is what's so special about the gambling industry that government feels compelled to offer it exclusive rights to operate? I understand you don't want a casino on every corner and there should be a limited number of licenses awarded, but why only one in a city like New Orleans that is flooded with more than 10 million tourists each year?
Everybody knows the odds are already tilted toward the casino. Even the most addicted and enthusiastic gambler knows in the long run the house always wins. Why would an industry that literally cannot lose need the government to give it exclusive rights to operate? Caesars Entertainment generated $4.85 billion in revenue in 2017. Harrah’s New Orleans posted $23.6 million in winnings in February alone this year.
It's no surprise Caesars was able to afford to hire 21 lobbyists to try to push its exclusive license to past the half way point of this century. When Caesars’ license expires in six years the state should take bids for a new one. Then and only then will we know what it is truly worth. Or it should open up more than one license and see what offers that generates when the current deal expires in six years. Bottom line is, what's the rush?
Email Dan Fagan at faganshow@gmail.com.