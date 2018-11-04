Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption contest!
Elections and Pilgrims and Turkeys, Oh, my!

There’s a lot going on in the next few weeks, so let’s combine a couple of themes and let you sort it all out.

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, November 12th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, November 8TH AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

~ Walt

