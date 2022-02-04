We just closed a year with a record number of local homicides. Baton Rouge, like other cities across the nation, has seen a drastic spike in homicides since the pandemic began. We have one of the highest per-capita homicide rates in the country.
There is never one single explanation for a surge in murder or shootings, but the correlation between the heightened violence and the COVID pandemic is unquestionable. And the pandemic wiped out the support network that is crucial for underserved communities.
COVID evaporated jobs and erected obstacles to community connections, especially in Black and Brown communities already struggling with poverty and generations of racism and trauma. Those same communities have also suffered the most from increased violence. The pandemic has made clear there is a deep connection between safety and an ecosystem of resources and opportunities. We cannot have one without the other.
The violence in our community can feel beyond our control, but that’s only if we limit our imagination for solutions. Traditional responses to violence — more police and more prisons — have continually fallen short. But models rooted in community and led by local leaders have proven effective.
In order for communities to thrive, we must build and maintain an ecosystem of safety. For the communities that experience the most violence, what’s missing from the ecosystem are living-wage jobs, quality schools, stable housing, and community spaces to mentor youth and process trauma. As COVID challenged these pillars of safety, the accompanying spike in violence was all but predictable.
Leaders at every level of government are beginning to recognize the importance of a public safety ecosystem. Under Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s leadership, Baton Rouge has launched Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR to provide a comprehensive look at our community’s needs as a way of assuring public safety.
President Joe Biden has made clear with his current budget and past COVID-relief bills that community-based solutions to prevent violence should be prioritized. Effective programs address the underlying reasons why individuals commit acts of violence. These programs interrupt cycles of trauma, address fundamental needs, and prevent violence from occurring.
We are devoting our lives to this work. Sateria and Liz’s organization, C.H.A.N.G.E (Communities Healing and Nurturing Growth through Edification), has boots on the ground in Baton Rouge connecting residents to services and providing spaces for those impacted by violence to begin to heal. Violence can be cyclical, but when we are able to begin healing we break those cycles.
At The BRidge Agency, Nicole’s team revitalizes neighborhoods and empowers families by working with young people. Peer mentoring programs, summer youth programs, and free test prep give kids purpose, and when they have purpose they avoid violence.
Ours are just two examples of programs making a difference in communities across the country. Hospital-based violence intervention and prevention programs recognize that healing the bodies of gunshot victims is only part of the solution. They connect victims to resources to build stability throughout their lives and de-escalate situations where retaliatory violence might occur.
Another successful violence intervention and prevention model recently launched: The Baton Rouge Community Street Team is comprised of community members who have been impacted by violence and the war on drugs. Their credibility with those at risk of committing violence allows them to go into the community to mentor youth, show alternative paths, and even intervene to prevent conflicts from becoming violent.
All of these community-based violence intervention and prevention models have proven track records. Those of us living in Black and Brown communities have seen that safety can be achieved when we have the tools we need.
We also know these programs have been woefully under-resourced. We have a powerful opportunity now to prioritize building and maintaining these foundations of safety. These are the better ways forward and we have no time to waste in building that better future.
Nicole Scott is founder and executive director of The BRidge Agency. Sateria Tate is executive director of C.H.A.N.G.E. and executive director of The Baton Rouge Community Street Team. Elizabeth Robinson is president of C.H.A.N.G.E